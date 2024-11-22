Managing multiple accounts

Fastly's multi-account user access feature allows you to manage your access to multiple Fastly accounts. If you've been invited as a user to more than one Fastly account, you can quickly switch between those accounts without logging out of the Fastly web interface. The multi-account user access feature works with single sign-on (SSO) and two-factor authentication.

TIP Looking to switch between Fastly and Next-Gen WAF control panels? Use our application switcher.

Accepting an invitation to join an account

If you've been invited to a customer account and you don't have a Fastly user account, follow the instructions sent via email to create a user account and accept the invitation.

If you're an existing user who already has a Fastly user account, follow the steps below:

Log in to the Fastly web interface Go to Account > Your accounts. In the Invitations area, find the appropriate invitation and click Accept invite.

Switching accounts

Follow the steps below to switch between the customer accounts you can access:

Log in to the Fastly web interface From the user quick links menu, click Switch account. From the list of accounts that appear, find the appropriate account and click Log in. If prompted, enter your password. If you have two-factor authentication enabled for your account, enter the time-based authentication code from your mobile device, then click Log in.

Setting a default account

You can set a default customer account that appears automatically when you log in to the Fastly web interface.

IMPORTANT Customer accounts configured to use single sign-on (SSO) can't be set as the default account.

Follow the steps below to set a default account:

Log in to the Fastly web interface Go to Account > Your accounts. In the Your accounts area, find the appropriate account and click Make default.

The next time you log in, the account you set as the default will automatically be selected.