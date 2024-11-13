Configuring custom site alerts

IMPORTANT This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

You can create custom site alerts (also known as custom workspace alerts) to monitor and handle requests from IP addresses that contain specific signals. A custom site alert (custom workspace alert) outlines:

the criteria that must be met for an IP address to be flagged. For example, flag an IP address when there are 25 SQL Injection attack signals in 1 minute.

how to handle requests from IP addresses that are flagged. You can either log subsequent requests or block subsequent requests containing attack signals from the IP address.

how long to block or log subsequent requests from flagged IP addresses.

Limitations and considerations

When working with custom site alerts (custom workspace alerts), keep the following things in mind:

Custom site alerts (custom workspace alerts) are only included with the Professional and Premier platforms. They are not included as part of the Essentials platform.

Accounts are limited to 50 custom site alerts (custom workspace alerts) per site.

If you've been assigned an observer role (or the user or billing role), you cannot configure custom site alerts (custom workspace alerts).

With the Premier platform, you can block all requests from IP addresses that have been flagged for events using request rules with the Site Flagged IP ( SITE-FLAGGED-IP ) anomaly signal.

Adding custom site alerts (custom workspace alerts)

To create a custom site alert (custom workspace alert), complete the following steps: