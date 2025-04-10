Getting started with the Edge WAF

If your web application uses a Fastly CDN or Compute service, you can integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow by enabling an Edge WAF deployment. Like your CDN or Compute service, Fastly delivers the Edge WAF through our global network of POPs. This means that you don’t have to make any changes to your hosting environment (e.g., installing clients or applications locally). The Edge WAF is able to process a request within a few milliseconds.

Prerequisites

Before enabling the Edge WAF, be sure you have the following prerequisites in place:

Quick start

Once all prerequisites have been met, enable the Edge WAF for your CDN service by following the instructions for the control panel that you use to access the Next-Gen WAF.

TIP Have a Compute service? Check out our tutorial.

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Using the curl command line tool, call the PUT /edgeDeployment API endpoint. Be sure to replace ${SIGSCI_EMAIL} and ${SIGSCI_TOKEN} with your email and Next-Gen WAF API token and ${corpName} and ${siteName} with those of your corp (account) and site (workspace). You can find these values in the address of the Next-Gen WAF control panel, such as https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName} . $ curl -X PUT "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/edgeDeployment" \ -H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \ -H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" Using the curl command line tool, call the PUT /deliveryIntegration/${fastlySID} API endpoint. Be sure to replace ${FASTLY_KEY} with your Fastly authentication token, ${fastlySID} with the ID of your CDN service, and ${SIGSCI_EMAIL} , ${SIGSCI_TOKEN} , ${corpName} , and ${siteName} with the same values used in the previous step. $ curl -H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" -H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \ -H "Fastly-Key: ${FASTLY_KEY}" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PUT \ -d '{"activateVersion": true, "percentEnabled": 100}' \ "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/deliveryIntegration/${fastlySID}" The Edge WAF starts inspecting all traffic that passes through your CDN service. (Optional) Use attack tooling to verify that the Next-Gen WAF is monitoring your web application and identifying malicious and anomalous requests. For detailed set up instructions, check out Setting up Edge WAF deployments using the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

What’s next

Learn more about how the Edge WAF works and adjust the protection of your web application as needed.