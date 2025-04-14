Upgrading the NGINX module

IMPORTANT This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

We update our NGINX dynamic module within three weeks of a stable or mainline NGINX release or a NGINX Plus release occurs. We will expedite a release when there are exceptions (e.g., critical vulnerability). Our Compatibility and requirements guide lists the distributions our NGINX module has packages available for.

TIP Check the NGINX Lua module release notes or NGINX Native module release notes for a list of what's new in the NGINX module.

Upgrading the module on Alpine Linux systems

To upgrade the Next-Gen WAF NGINX module on Alpine Linux systems, follow these steps for the appropriate package:

Stable Mainline Distribution-provided NGINX Plus Upgrade the NGINX Alpine Linux module package. $ apk update $ apk add nginx-module-fastly-nxs Restart your NGINX service.

Upgrading the module on RHEL, CentOS, Amazon Linux and other RHEL-derived distributions

To upgrade the Next-Gen WAF NGINX module for the NGINX on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and its derivative (e.g., CentOS) systems for a version of NGINX, follow the steps for the appropriate package:

Stable Mainline Distribution-provided NGINX Plus Upgrade the NGINX module package. $ sudo yum update $ sudo yum install nginx-module-fastly-nxs Restart your NGINX service.

Upgrading the module on Ubuntu and Debian systems

To upgrade the Next-Gen WAF NGINX module for the NGINX version on Ubuntu and Debian systems, follow the steps for the appropriate package:

Stable Mainline Distribution-provided NGINX Plus Upgrade the NGINX module package. $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxs Restart your NGINX service.

Determining the module version

The version in the package file name is the version of NGINX that the module package is built to work with. To determine the module version, you must query the package using the package tools appropriate to your distribution. The module version will be listed in the Description: field.