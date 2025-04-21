Domain Inspector

Domain Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time visibility and historical reporting of domain-level metrics delivered by a Fastly service. It allows you to monitor traffic for a fully qualified domain name without requiring you to send log data to a third-party data collector.

Specifically, Domain Inspector aggregates response data (for example, requests, bandwidth, edge or origin response codes, and cache hit ratios) received by a specified service and presents that information for each domain either as visualizations in the control panel or as a JSON formatted data stream.

IMPORTANT This product is not available for Compute.

Limitations and considerations

This product has the following limitations and considerations:

We limit you to 250 domains per service with Domain Inspector. Reach out to support@fastly.com for details on how to increase this limit.

The data retention period for this product is 45 days if you purchased a package offering.

To help control data collection and aggregation, wildcard domains are aggregated against a single *.example.com entry.

entry. Domain Inspector is not supported on services that use IP-to-service pinning.

Billing

Fees for Domain Inspector are charged based on the number of unique domains sending traffic through Fastly.