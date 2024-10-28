Log Explorer & Insights

The Log Explorer & Insights feature allows you to proactively store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly Platform. We collect, store, and analyze request and response-related data (e.g., path and status code) to provide aggregated metrics and log data.

The Insights dashboard provides a variety of views of your logging data that can help you visualize and identify trends. To facilitate troubleshooting, Log Explorer allows you to view, filter, and analyze logs using the Fastly web interface and API. By monitoring and inspecting your logging data, you can optimize the performance of your services and troubleshoot and debug related issues.

Prerequisites

To use Log Explorer & Insights, you must purchase a paid account and an Observability package. Services using custom VCL are required to have the Fastly macros included as detailed in the custom VCL documentation.

Limitations and considerations

This feature has the following limitations and considerations:

This feature is not available for Compute.

All data is stored in the United States on Fastly's own infrastructure or via our sub-processors for a maximum of 7 days.

Data log formats and their views cannot be customized.

If segmented caching is enabled on a service, not all requests generated will be logged and visible on the Insights page or Log Explorer. Only requests where segmented_caching.is_inner_req is false will be logged.

To support performance at scale, the Log Explorer & Insights feature samples data at a set rate determined by the requests per second (RPS) of your service. The dataset will be large enough to provide statistically significant insights.

Billing

Log Explorer & Insights is included as part of Fastly's Starter, Advantage, or Ultimate Observability packages. The limits on the number of services associated with this feature depends on the Observability package you purchased. For details, refer to the packaged offering entitlements. Once purchased, it can be enabled in the web interface by anyone assigned the role of superuser or engineer.