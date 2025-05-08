Network Services Support description and SLA

Support availability and response times vary depending on the type of account you have and the level of support you have purchased, including those in any packaged offering. The following table summarizes those offerings:

Support Offering Standard Support Gold Support Enterprise Support Online Self-Service Help Unlimited access. Unlimited access. Unlimited access. Availability for General Inquiries Business hours. Business hours. 24/7/365. Availability for Incident Reports Business hours, including weekends & holidays. 24/7/365. 24/7/365. Initial Response Times By the next business day. Severity 1 Incidents within 2 hours. Severity 2 Incidents within same day. All other Incidents by the next business day. Severity 1 Incidents within 15 minutes. Severity 2 Incidents within 2 hours. All other Incidents by the next business day. Email support Available. Available, with priority over Standard Support. Available, with priority over Standard and Gold Support. Phone and chat support Not available. Not available. Toll-free telephone available 24/7/365. Dedicated chat channel available during Fastly business hours. Emergency Escalation Not available. Not available. Available via email and phone. Technical Account Manager Not available. Not available. Available with the purchase of a Technical Account Manager add-on package. Discounted Professional Services Not available. Not available. 30% discount on Professional Services packages. Does not apply to Fastly Next-Gen WAF service packages. PCI and HIPAA configuration services Not available. Not available. Available via email, phone, and chat support. Compute code configuration support Interoperability and configuration guidance and troubleshooting. Interoperability and configuration guidance and troubleshooting. Interoperability and configuration guidance and troubleshooting. Termination Option Not available for unpaid and month-to-month customers. Only included for termed contracts. Available with invoice credits. Available with invoice credits.

Partner Support Services

For Fastly customers approved as Partners, additional partner support products become available. To be eligible as a Partner, customers must be classified and approved as such. Contact partners@fastly.com for details.

Partners will not be entitled to Standard Support that customers receive automatically on the platform. All Partners will be required to purchase either Partner Gold or Partner Enterprise support. The corresponding support availability and response times vary depending on the purchased support level.

In addition to the Gold and Enterprise support offerings, all Partners purchasing Partner Support receive access to a library of on-demand online training modules.

Technical support

The following section applies to all subscribers.

Definitions

"Business Hours" are 8AM-6PM during a Business Day in California, New York, London, or Tokyo.

"Business Days" are Monday through Friday, excluding any day that is simultaneously a US, UK, and Japanese national or banking holiday.

An "Incident" is an occurrence during which end users' use of Subscriber's services is adversely impacted.

is an occurrence during which end users' use of Subscriber's services is adversely impacted. A "Severity 1 Incident" is an incident resulting in a major service outage requiring Subscriber to redirect all traffic from Fastly to another CDN.

is an incident resulting in a major service outage requiring Subscriber to redirect all traffic from Fastly to another CDN. A "Severity 2 Incident" is an incident resulting in minor or intermittent outage not requiring Subscriber to redirect traffic to another CDN.

is an incident resulting in minor or intermittent outage not requiring Subscriber to redirect traffic to another CDN. "Fastly Control" means elements entirely under Fastly's control and not a consequence of (a) your hardware or software failures, (b) you or your end user's connectivity issues, (c) your operator errors, (d) traffic amounts that exceed your Permitted Utilization as defined in the Terms and Conditions, (e) your corrupted content, (f) acts of god (any) or war, or earthquakes, or terrorist actions.

Subscriber is responsible for using and configuring services according to the Documentation available at https://docs.fastly.com.

Support requests

Subscribers submit support requests by visiting https://support.fastly.com/. Subscribers receive a system-generated response within minutes containing the ticket number and a direct link to the ticket.

Reasons to contact us for incidents include:

Services are not responding to end user requests.

Services incorrectly send end users error condition messages.

Services send incorrect or partial content to end users.

Incident reports should include all relevant information such as:

Subscriber's determination of the Severity Level of the incident,

Subscriber hardware failures,

Subscriber operator errors,

Services configuration errors made by Subscriber employees,

A potential Utilization Spike (see the Service Availability SLA),

Corrupted Subscriber content,

DDOS attacks, and

Relevant force majeure acts such as extreme weather, earthquakes, strikes or terrorist actions.

Communications

Tickets

Communications between Fastly support engineers and Subscriber personnel are conducted using a ticketing application that maintains a time-stamped transcript of communications and sends emails to Subscriber and Fastly staff as tickets are updated.

Chat

Subscribers to Enterprise Support receive a dedicated chat channel for real-time communications during Business Hours. Though subject to change, Fastly's current chat provider is Slack (www.slack.com).

Phone support

Subscribers to Enterprise Support receive a dedicated, toll-free phone number to contact Fastly support engineers. Fastly personnel can also establish audio and video conferencing (free app or browser plug-in required) for real-time voice and video communications.

Response time

Fastly shall use best efforts to respond in a timely fashion.

Termed contracts

The following applies to any subscriber that has a contract with a term and a minimum commitment.

Response times

Fastly commits to acknowledging receipt of a support ticket within the next Business Day following submission of a support request by a Subscriber with a Termed Contract.

Termination

In any three-month period where three (3) or more support Response Time objectives are not met and the failure to meet the objectives materially adversely impacted Subscriber, Subscribers with a Termed Contract, Gold Support, or Enterprise Support shall have thirty (30) days to terminate their subscription agreement following the third failure.

Incident response times

Incident reporting

Severity 1 Incidents: Fastly will provide Subscriber an Incident Support Email address for Subscriber to report Incidents. Subscriber should report Incidents promptly using the Incident Support email.

Severity 2 Incidents: Subscriber should report Severity 2 Incidents by submitting a Support Request.

Incident reporting and additional fees

For Severity 1 Incidents caused by factors within Subscriber's control, a flat fee of $1500 will be assessed, and any time spent beyond three (3) hours will be invoiced at Subscriber's undiscounted Professional Services rates. For Severity 2 Incidents caused by factors within Subscriber's control, Subscriber will be invoiced at Subscriber's undiscounted Professional Services Rates.

For all incidents:

If the Incident-causing factors are within Fastly's control, there will be no hourly charges for Fastly engineering staff time.

If the factors are within Subscriber's control, Subscriber agrees to pay Fastly its hourly charges for Fastly engineering staff time. If it appears likely the factors are within Subscriber's control, Subscriber may tell Fastly staff to stop working on troubleshooting the Incident (thereby stopping the hourly charges from being incurred). Subscriber agrees to tell Fastly to stop working on an Incident via an email sent to Fastly's Incident Support email address. The timestamp on the email will be the time charges cease to be incurred.

Gold Support

Fastly will respond to the report of an Incident by troubleshooting the causes of the Incident and resolve them if caused by factors within Fastly's control, or provide information to those who can resolve the factors if the factors are within others' control, as follows:

For a Severity 1 Incident:

Fastly support staff will acknowledge receipt of the email within two hours.

Fastly engineers will begin actively troubleshooting within the same day, will work on the Incident during the same day, and will provide status updates to Subscriber daily on each subsequent day.

Fastly staff will work until (a) the incident is resolved or (b) the incident is believed to be outside of Fastly's control.

For a Severity 2 Incident:

Fastly support staff will acknowledge receipt of the email within the same day.

Fastly engineers will begin actively troubleshooting within the same day, will work on the Incident during the same day or next day, and will provide status updates to Subscriber daily on each subsequent day.

Enterprise Support

Fastly will respond to the report of an Incident by troubleshooting the causes of the Incident and resolve them if caused by factors within Fastly's control, or provide information to those who can resolve the factors if the factors are within others' control, as follows.

For a Severity 1 Incident:

Fastly support staff will acknowledge receipt of the email within 15 minutes.

Fastly will start actively troubleshooting within 30 minutes of receipt of the email.

Fastly will perform its tasks on a 24/7 basis.

Fastly and Subscriber will immediately communicate upon learning new information that may be useful in troubleshooting the incident, and status updates between Fastly and Subscriber staff will take place no less frequently than every 30 minutes for the first two hours, and no less frequently than every hour thereafter.

Fastly staff will work until (a) the incident is resolved or (b) the incident is believed to be outside of Fastly's control.

For a Severity 2 Incident:

Fastly support staff will acknowledge receipt of the email within two hours.

Fastly engineers will begin actively troubleshooting within the same day, will work on the Incident during the same day, and will provide status updates to Subscriber daily on each subsequent day.

Support invoice credits

In the event a Severity 1 Incident occurs, Subscriber has purchased Gold or Enterprise Support, the cause of the Incident is within Fastly's control, and any of the communication or response timeframes are materially not met, a one-time credit of $500 per incident will be credited to Subscriber's account.

Credit Terms:

Requests for Invoice Credits must be made within 30 days of the incident which triggered the service credit.

In no event shall Invoice Credits exceed the invoice value of the month in which they are accrued.

A pending credit does not release Subscriber from its obligation to pay Fastly's submitted invoices in full when due.

Credits will be applied to the invoice two months following the month an invoice credit was incurred.