About Security

The Security controls give you access to the different security products Fastly has to offer. If you have the appropriate access permissions, these controls appear when you go to Security in the navigation sidebar.

Before you begin

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about each of the pages you'll encounter there.

About the Security pages

When you click Security in the navigation sidebar, the Security Overview page appears by default. The Overview page provides introductions to various security offerings that can help you protect your services and links you to more information about them. If you have a Signal Sciences account, you can log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel directly from this page.

To access additional Security pages, select one of the following options:

Security products note

No security product, such as a WAF or DDoS mitigation product, including those security services offered by Fastly, will detect or prevent all possible attacks or threats. As a subscriber, you should maintain appropriate security controls on all web applications and origins. The use of Fastly's security products do not relieve you of this obligation. As a subscriber, you should test and validate the effectiveness of Fastly's security services to the extent possible prior to deploying these services in production, continuously monitor their performance, and adjust these services as appropriate to address changes in your web applications, origin services, and configurations of the other aspects of your Fastly services.

