Generic webhooks
Last updated 2025-02-18
IMPORTANT
This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.
Our generic webhooks integration allows you to subscribe to notifications for certain activity on the Next-Gen WAF.
Adding a webhook
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click Add site integration.
- Select the Generic Webhook integration.
- In the Webhook URL field, enter a URL to receive the notifications at.
- Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create site integration.
Notifications format
Notifications are sent with the following format:
12345678910111213141516171819
{ "created": "2024-02-09T21:08:21.31644377Z", "type": "flag", "payload": { "ID": "abcde123456789", "CorpID": "123456789abcde", "SiteID": "987654321fedcba", "Scope": "site", "Slug": "site.example", "Name": "example", "Description": "Webhook integration for Example site", "CreatedBy": "admin@example.com", "CreatedByID": "edcba987654321", "Created": "2024-02-09T21:08:21.31644377Z", "Updated": "2025-01-07T21:06:31.50725289Z", "ResourceID": "ASDFghjkl123456789" }, "link":"dashboard link to event"}
X-SigSci-Signature Header
All requests sent from the generic webhook integration contain a header called
X-SigSci-Signature. The value is an HMAC-SHA256 hex digest hashed using a secret key generated when the generic webhook was created.
The key can be rotated by clicking Edit next to the generic webhook and then Rotate key in the Generic webhook integration form.
Verification is done by creating an HMAC-SHA256 hex digest of the generic webhook payload using the signing key and comparing the result to the value of the
X-SigSci-Signature header.
X-SigSci-Signature Header Verification Example Code
The examples show header verification code for
X-SigSci-Signature.
Go
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031323334
package main
import ( "crypto/hmac" "crypto/sha256" "encoding/hex" "fmt")
// CheckMAC reports whether messageMAC is a valid HMAC tag for message.func CheckMAC(message, messageMAC, key []byte) bool { mac := hmac.New(sha256.New, key) mac.Write(message) expectedMAC := mac.Sum(nil)
return hmac.Equal(messageMAC, expectedMAC)}
func main() { key := []byte("[insert signing key here]")
h := "[insert X-SigSci-Signature value here]"
json := []byte(`[insert JSON payload here]`)
hash, err := hex.DecodeString(h) if err != nil { log.Fatal("ERROR: ", err) }
ok := CheckMAC(json, hash, key)
fmt.Println(ok)}
Python
1234567891011121314151617
import hashlibimport hmac
def checkHMAC(message, messageMAC, key): mac = hmac.new(key, message, digestmod=hashlib.sha256).hexdigest()
return mac == messageMAC
key = '[insert signing key here]'
h = '[insert X-SigSci-Signature value here]'
json = '[insert JSON payload here]'
ok = checkHMAC(json, h, key)
print(ok)
Ruby
12345678910
require 'openssl'require "base64"
key = '[insert signing key here]'h = '[insert X-SigSci-Signature value here]'json = '[insert JSON payload here]'
hash = OpenSSL::HMAC.hexdigest('sha256', key, json)
puts hash == h
Bash
123456789101112131415161718192021
#!/bin/bash
function check_hmac { json="$1" messageMAC="$2" key="$3"
result=$(echo -n "$json" | openssl dgst -sha256 -hmac "$key") if [ "$result" == "$messageMAC" ] then return 0 else return 1 fi}
key='[insert key here]'h='[insert X-SigSci-Signature value here]'json='[insert JSON payload here]'
check_hmac "$json" $h $key
Activity types
|Activity type
|Description
|Payload
siteDisplayNameChanged
|The display name of a site (workspace) was changed
siteNameChanged
|The short name of a site (workspace) was changed
loggingModeChanged
|The agent mode (
Blocking,
Not Blocking,
Off) was changed
|Get site by name
agentAnonModeChanged
|The agent IP anonymization mode was changed
|Get site by name
flag
|An IP address was flagged
|Get event by ID
expireFlag
|An IP address flag was manually expired
|List events
createCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was created
|Create a custom redaction
removeCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was removed
|Remove a custom redaction
updateCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was updated
|Update a custom redaction
customTagCreated
|A custom signal was created
customTagUpdated
|A custom signal was updated
customTagDeleted
|A custom signal was removed
customAlertCreated
|A custom alert was created
|Create a custom alert
customAlertUpdated
|A custom alert was updated
|Update a custom alert
customAlertDeleted
|A custom alert was removed
|Remove a custom alert
detectionCreated
|A templated rule was created
detectionUpdated
|A templated rule was updated
detectionDeleted
|A templated rule was removed
listCreated
|A list was created
|Create a list
listUpdated
|A list was updated
|Update a list
listDeleted
|A list was removed
|Remove a list
ruleCreated
|A request rule was created
ruleUpdated
|A request rule was updated
ruleDeleted
|A request rule was deleted
customDashboardCreated
|A custom dashboard was created
customDashboardUpdated
|A custom dashboard was updated
customDashboardReset
|A custom dashboard was reset
customDashboardDeleted
|A custom dashboard was removed
customDashboardWidgetCreated
|A custom dashboard card was created
customDashboardWidgetUpdated
|A custom dashboard card was updated
customDashboardWidgetDeleted
|A custom dashboard card was removed
agentAlert
|An agent alert was triggered
Do not use this form to send sensitive information. If you need assistance, contact support. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.