Generic webhooks

IMPORTANT This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.

Our generic webhooks integration allows you to subscribe to notifications for certain activity on the Next-Gen WAF.

Adding a webhook

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click Add site integration. Select the Generic Webhook integration. In the Webhook URL field, enter a URL to receive the notifications at. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create site integration.

Notifications format

Notifications are sent with the following format:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 { "created" : "2024-02-09T21:08:21.31644377Z" , "type" : "flag" , "payload" : { "ID" : "abcde123456789" , "CorpID" : "123456789abcde" , "SiteID" : "987654321fedcba" , "Scope" : "site" , "Slug" : "site.example" , "Name" : "example" , "Description" : "Webhook integration for Example site" , "CreatedBy" : "admin@example.com" , "CreatedByID" : "edcba987654321" , "Created" : "2024-02-09T21:08:21.31644377Z" , "Updated" : "2025-01-07T21:06:31.50725289Z" , "ResourceID" : "ASDFghjkl123456789" } , "link" : "dashboard link to event" }

X-SigSci-Signature Header

All requests sent from the generic webhook integration contain a header called X-SigSci-Signature . The value is an HMAC-SHA256 hex digest hashed using a secret key generated when the generic webhook was created.

The key can be rotated by clicking Edit next to the generic webhook and then Rotate key in the Generic webhook integration form.

Verification is done by creating an HMAC-SHA256 hex digest of the generic webhook payload using the signing key and comparing the result to the value of the X-SigSci-Signature header.

X-SigSci-Signature Header Verification Example Code

The examples show header verification code for X-SigSci-Signature .

Go

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 package main import ( "crypto/hmac" "crypto/sha256" "encoding/hex" "fmt" ) func CheckMAC ( message , messageMAC , key [ ] byte ) bool { mac := hmac . New ( sha256 . New , key ) mac . Write ( message ) expectedMAC := mac . Sum ( nil ) return hmac . Equal ( messageMAC , expectedMAC ) } func main ( ) { key := [ ] byte ( "[insert signing key here]" ) h := "[insert X-SigSci-Signature value here]" json := [ ] byte ( `[insert JSON payload here]` ) hash , err := hex . DecodeString ( h ) if err != nil { log . Fatal ( "ERROR: " , err ) } ok := CheckMAC ( json , hash , key ) fmt . Println ( ok ) }

Python

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 import hashlib import hmac def checkHMAC ( message , messageMAC , key ) : mac = hmac . new ( key , message , digestmod = hashlib . sha256 ) . hexdigest ( ) return mac == messageMAC key = '[insert signing key here]' h = '[insert X-SigSci-Signature value here]' json = '[insert JSON payload here]' ok = checkHMAC ( json , h , key ) print ( ok )

Ruby

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 require 'openssl' require "base64" key = '[insert signing key here]' h = '[insert X-SigSci-Signature value here]' json = '[insert JSON payload here]' hash = OpenSSL :: HMAC . hexdigest ( 'sha256' , key , json ) puts hash == h

Bash

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 #!/bin/bash function check_hmac { json = " $1 " messageMAC = " $2 " key = " $3 " result = $( echo -n " $json " | openssl dgst -sha256 -hmac " $key " ) if [ " $result " == " $messageMAC " ] then return 0 else return 1 fi } key = '[insert key here]' h = '[insert X-SigSci-Signature value here]' json = '[insert JSON payload here]' check_hmac " $json " $h $key

Activity types