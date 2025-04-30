Integrations introduction

IMPORTANT This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.

There are two types of integrations: corp integrations (also known as account integrations) and site integrations (also known as workspace integrations).

Corp integrations (account integrations)

Corp integrations (account integrations) notify you about activity within your corp (account), including changes to users, sites (workspaces), and settings. Only Owners can create and modify these integrations. The following integrations are available as corp integrations (account integrations):

NOTE Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.

Site integrations (workspace integrations)

Site integrations (workspace integrations) notify you about activity within specific sites (workspaces), such as IP flagging events, changes to custom rules, and changes to site-level settings (workspace-level settings). All integrations are available as site integrations (workspace integrations):