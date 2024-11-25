Installing the Apache module
IMPORTANT
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
Our Apache module is distributed in binary form as an Apache shared module.
Compatibility and requirements
Our Apache module requires the following:
- Alpine
- Amazon Linux
- Debian
- Red Hat
- Ubuntu
- Windows
- Apache 2.2 or 2.4
- The Next-Gen WAF agent must be installed.
Installing the Apache module
To install the apache module, complete the steps from the tab that matches your operating system:
- Alpine
- Amazon Linux
- Debian
- Red Hat
- Ubuntu
- Windows
Install the Apache module.$ sudo apk add sigsci-module-apache
If
mod_signalsciences.confis not present under
/etc/apache2/conf.d/*.confin your Apache configuration file (
apache2.confor
httpd.conf), enable the Next-Gen WAF module by adding the following line to the file after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section.LoadModule signalsciences_module modules/mod_signalsciences.so
Restart the Apache web service.$ sudo rc-service apache2 restart
Verify the agent and module installation.
Next steps
After you've installed the Apache module, you can explore different module options.
