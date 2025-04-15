Upgrading the Apache module
Last updated 2025-04-15
IMPORTANT
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
Our Module package is distributed in our package repositories. If you haven't already, configure our repository on your system.
Upgrading the Apache module on Ubuntu/Debian systems
Upgrade the Apache module package.$ sudo apt-get update$ sudo apt-get install sigsci-module-apache
Restart your Apache service.
Upgrading the Apache module on Red Hat/CentOS systems
Upgrade the Apache module package$ sudo yum update$ sudo yum install sigsci-module-apache
Restart your Apache service.
