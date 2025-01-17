Pivotal Tracker
IMPORTANT
As announced, the Pivotal Tracker integration will be retired on April 30, 2025 due to third-party decisions to retire their solution. Reach out to your Fastly account team or our support team if you have questions.
This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.
The PivotalTracker integration allows you to create a story anytime an event triggers.
Adding a PivotalTracker integration
PivotalTracker alerts integrations are configured per project.
- In PivotalTracker, locate your API token.
- Access your Pivotal Tracker project settings and, under Access, locate your Project ID.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click Add site integration.
- Select the PivotalTracker Story integration. The PivotalTracker story integration setup page appears.
- In the API Token field, enter the API token found in PivotalTracker.
- In the Project ID field, enter the Project ID found in PivotalTracker.
- Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create site integration.
Activity types
|Activity type
|Description
flag
|An IP address was flagged
agentAlert
|An agent alert was triggered
