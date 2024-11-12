Network services resource limits

This guide details Fastly resource limits for network services products and features based on your account type. It summarizes the implications of exceeding those limits. Limits for these products and features may be increased or adjusted by other offerings (including packaged offerings) you have purchased.

Cache limits

The cache limits for your account depend on when you became a Fastly customer.

Account created on or after June 17, 2020

If you created your account on or after June 17, 2020, the following cache limits apply.

Item Limit Implications Cache file size (with Segmented Caching enabled) unlimited None Cache file size (without Segmented Caching enabled) 20MB Exceeding this limit when trying to cache a file results in a 503 Response object too large error.

Account created prior to June 17, 2020

If you created your account prior to June 17, 2020, the following cache limits apply.

Rate and time limits

Item Limit Implications API rate limit 1000 requests/hour Exceeding this limit results in a Too many requests error. The limit is applied to the authenticated user making the request. See API rate limiting for more info. TLS connections limit 10 minutes Exceeding this limit results in a 502 gateway timeout error.

Request and response limits

Item Limit Implications URL size 8KB Exceeding the limit results in a 414 URI Too Long error. Cookie size 32KB Exceeding the limit results in Fastly stripping the cookie and setting req.http.Fastly-Cookie-Overflow = "1" . Maximum response size for tarpitting 4KB Exceeding the limit results in no error. Tarpitting isn't applied to responses that exceed the limit. Request header size 69KB Depending on the circumstances, exceeding the limit can result in Fastly closing the client connection abruptly, or it can result in the client either receiving a 502 Gateway Error response with an I/O error in the body, or receiving a 503 Service Unavailable response with a Header overflow error in the body. Response header size 69KB Exceeding the limit results in a 503 backend read error . Read our developer information about errors for more info. Request header count 96 Exceeding the limit results in a Header overflow error. A small portion of this limit is reserved for internal Fastly use, making the practical limit closer to 85. Response header count 96 Exceeding the limit results in a Header overflow error. A small portion of this limit is reserved for internal Fastly use, making the practical limit closer to 85. req.body size 8KB Exceeding the limit results in the req.body variable being blank. Request body payload is available in req.body only for payloads smaller than 8KB. req.postbody is an alias for req.body . Surrogate key size 1KB Exceeding the limit results in purging API failures stating "surrogate key too long, must be less than 1024 bytes." Any keys that exceed the limit will be dropped instead of truncated. Surrogate key header size 16KB Exceeding the limit results in no error and any keys past the one that exceeds the limit will be dropped. Idle client reuse time 10 min Client connections cannot be used after this period of idle and must be reestablished.

Service, domain, and origin limits

Item Limit Implications Services total per account 10 Exceeding this limit results in an Exceeding max_total_services error. Contact support to discuss raising this limit. Origins per service 5 Exceeding this limit results in an Exceeding max_backends error. Contact support to discuss raising this limit. Domains per service 20 Exceeding this limit results in an Exceeding max number of domains error. Contact support to discuss raising this limit. Connections per service 200 Exceeding this limit results in an Error 503 backend.max_conn reached error. You can increase this limit as high as 1000 by updating the backend connection setting to limit the connections a single Fastly cache server will make to a specific origin server.

VCL and configuration limits

Item Limit Implications Custom VCL file size 1MB Exceeding the limit results in a Content too long error. Maximum VCL file size 3MB Exceeding the limit results in a VCL is too long error. Varnish restart limit 3 restarts Exceeding the limit results in a Service Unavailable error. This limit exists to prevent infinite loops. ACL container entries count 1000 Exceeding the limit results in an Exceeding max ACL entries error. Contact support to discuss raising this limit. Dictionary items count 1000 Exceeding the limit results in an Exceeding max dictionary items error. Contact support to discuss raising this limit. Dictionary item key length 255 characters Exceeding the limit results in an Item key is too long error. Dictionary item value length 8000 characters Exceeding the limit results in an Item value cannot be greater than error. Log line size 16KB Deliver, 64KB Compute Exceeding the limit results in truncated logs that could result in delivery errors. Service chains and hops 20 hops, 6 unique services Exceeding the limit results in a Service unavailable error with the Loop detected response reason text. Read our developer information about loop detection for more info. Synthetic response characters No character limit Synthetic responses have no character limit, but large responses may trigger an error for the custom VCL file size limit. Vary objects count 50 soft, 70 hard Exceeding the soft limit results in no error. Newer variants displace the oldest. Active fetches from backends are limited to 70 variants. Exceeding this hard limit results in a Too many variants response. Once fetches complete, objects will be removed until the soft limit is reached. Image Optimizer transformations count towards the variant limit for the original image.

Varnish workspace limits

A Varnish workspace is an allotted amount of memory that's dedicated to each request process. It's used as temporary storage for objects like headers and local variables, as well as to execute some VCL functions.

Each request process has 128K of workspace per cache node to work with. Subroutines that run on the delivery node (e.g., recv , hash , deliver , log , and error ) have 128K of workspace to use for each individual request process, while the subroutines that run on the fetch node (e.g., miss , hit , pass , and fetch ) also have 128K of workspace to use.

You can check how much workspace is being used for each request by using the workspace.bytes_total and workspace.bytes_free variables in any subroutine.