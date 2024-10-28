Summary product definitions

Fastly defines each of its products as follows. For more information about any of our products, contact sales@fastly.com.

Application Programming Interface

Fastly provides an application programming interface (API) that can be accessed via a number of popular interactive clients and allows you to manage Fastly services via remote procedure calls. These services include features such as authentication, configuration, historical stats, purging, and remote logging. In addition to being accessible via Fastly's API, Fastly services can also be accessed via a web interface for users with the appropriate access permissions; however, API features do not include customer account setup, which can only occur through the web interface controls.

Assurance Services

Assurance Services offers access to third-party audit reports, certification attestations, and unlimited audits of Fastly’s security and technology compliance programs. In addition, it provides access to libraries with summary reports of penetration tests, risk assessments, and security policies, as well as an historical archive of security advisories.

Bot Management

Fastly's Bot Management product provides you with visibility into bot traffic, allowing you to identify bots and automations directly at Fastly's network edge, closer to where requests arrive and further away from your application layer.

Capacity Reservation

Capacity Reservation allows you to reserve Fastly traffic capacity for events.

Certainly

Certainly is Fastly's publicly-trusted certification authority (CA) that generates Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates to provide trusted identification of secured websites. Certainly is only available for use with Fastly TLS.

Cloud Optimizer

Fastly’s Cloud Optimizer product allows you to use Fastly’s Full-Site Delivery features without migrating edge delivery traffic to Fastly by designating Fastly as the origin to one or more existing non-Fastly content delivery networks currently serving your infrastructure.

Compute

Fastly’s Compute platform, formerly known as Compute@Edge, is a serverless compute environment that allows you to develop, deploy, and operate serverless applications using Fastly’s edge cloud platform. You can use Compute to write new applications, move critical logic closer to end users, and bring enhanced security and performance to current workflows.

Concierge TLS

Concierge TLS is a packaged addition to Fastly’s Enterprise Support service option that includes one hundred (100) TLS enabled domains, as well as advanced TLS support and configuration options for Enterprises.

Customer Support Services

Fastly Customer Support Services provide answers to questions about features of Fastly products and services. Each member of the Fastly support team provides technical support to resolve questions about account configuration, operation, and management. Support availability and response times vary depending on the level of support you have purchased.

Dedicated IP addresses

Fastly’s Dedicated Internet Protocol (IP) addresses provide you with a pool of IP addresses across Fastly’s global Edge Cloud.

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Service

Fastly’s DDoS Protection and Mitigation Service helps protect against volumetric and targeted distributed denial of service attacks against origin servers. It provides overage insurance for unplanned or unexpected traffic patterns, immediate onboarding assistance, emergency configuration and deployment support, ongoing attack mitigation support, and an incident response plan.

Domain Inspector

Domain Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time visibility and historical reporting of domain-level metrics delivered by a Fastly service. It allows you to monitor traffic for a fully qualified domain name without requiring you to send log data to a third-party data collector.

Edge Data Storage

Compute gives you the option of storing the data you need at the edge as key-value pairs in versionless containers. You can attach these containers to an active service and update the data at any time after it's created, without ever incrementing a service’s version. Additionally, these containers can be shared by multiple Compute services in your account.

Edge Rate Limiting

Fastly’s Edge Rate Limiting product helps you control the rate of requests sent to your origin servers.

Fanout

Fastly Fanout is a publish-subscribe message broker operating at the Fastly edge. It provides customers with the ability to push messages via direct connections that remain open indefinitely rather than requiring clients to poll for data using short-lived HTTPS requests.

Fastly DDoS Protection

Fastly DDoS Protection provides real-time visibility into and defense against common Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks directed at your applications, APIs, and origin servers. It provides automatic detection and mitigation at Fastly's network edge, away from your infrastructure.

Fastly Managed Security Service

Fastly offers Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers a Fastly Managed Security Service that provides your organization with continuous security product monitoring, proactive response to identified security events, enhanced access to our Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) team, and periodic consultation with a Designated Security Specialist for strategic security solutions reviews and planning.

Fastly TLS

Fastly TLS provides TLS management using either certificates that customers upload themselves or Fastly-managed certificates generated by a third-party Certification Authority.

Full-Site Delivery

Fastly’s Full-Site Delivery uses Fastly’s global content delivery capabilities to cache and accelerate the delivery of static, dynamic, and streaming HTTP-based file content. Full-Site Delivery allows you to tailor delivery of content using features like HTTP header manipulation, time-to-live (TTL) settings, purging, origin shielding, and the advanced edge logic capabilities provided via scripting with the Varnish Configuration Language (VCL). Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Always-on DDoS mitigation provide security for Fastly services, with real-time monitoring via the Fastly web interface. Log streaming to a variety of third-party endpoints provides Observability. Comprehensive APIs power Fastly's web interface and provide programmatic access to Fastly’s Full-Site Delivery features.

High Volume Logging

Fastly's High Volume Logging allows you to increase your real-time log streaming log limit beyond the monthly average of two log statements per request, per service.

HIPAA-Compliant Caching and Delivery

Fastly offers a HIPAA-Compliant Caching and Delivery product that allows you to transmit protected information like protected health information through Fastly’s network.

Image Optimizer

Fastly's Image Optimizer product provides real-time image transformation that caches optimized images requested from your origin server. This product may use third-party cloud infrastructure to process or store content or requests for content.

Live Event Monitoring

Fastly's Live Event Monitoring service offers customers the ability to reserve Fastly customer support resources during their scheduled event’s specified hours to proactively monitor key availability and performance metrics. It also offers a dedicated chat channel to communicate with Fastly customer support engineers in real-time.

Log Explorer & Insights

The Log Explorer & Insights feature allows you to proactively store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly Platform. We collect, store, and analyze request and response-related data to provide aggregated metrics and log data.

Logging Insights Package

Fastly’s Logging Insights Package helps you analyze and interpret your streaming log data. This professional services offering includes a guided customization of preconfigured third-party logging endpoint dashboards tailored to your specific business needs. Fastly assists with advanced queries, customizations, and best practices.

Media Shield for Live

Fastly's Media Shield for Live product offers the ability to decrease origin traffic of live video events or live linear channels by reducing multiple CDN requests into a single request per shield point of presence (POP) back to your origin. Media Shield for Live works with your existing architecture by making Fastly the origin to all of your end-user-serving CDNs.

Media Shield for VOD

Fastly's Media Shield for VOD product offers the ability to decrease origin traffic of video on demand by reducing multiple CDN requests into a single request per shield point of presence (POP) back to your origin. Media Shield for VOD works with your existing architecture by making Fastly the origin to all of your end-user-serving CDNs.

Next-Gen WAF

The Fastly Next-Gen WAF is a web application firewall that monitors for suspicious and anomalous web traffic and protects, in real-time, against attacks directed at the applications and origin servers that you specify.

Oblivious HTTP Relay

The Fastly Oblivious HTTP Relay (OHTTP Relay) implements the relay portion of the Oblivious HTTP specification, which allows you to create an OHTTP-compliant service using Fastly.

Origin Connect

Fastly’s Origin Connect product offers a private network interconnect between your origin servers and your Fastly shield POP.

Origin Inspector

Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to the Fastly Edge Cloud. It allows you to monitor origin traffic without requiring you to send log data to a third-party data collector.

Partner Support Services

Fastly partners are required to purchase Partner Support Services. These services provide Fastly platform support benefits as well as a library of on-demand training modules.

PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery

Fastly offers a PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery product that allows you to transmit protected information like cardholder data through Fastly’s network.

Performance Optimization Package

Fastly's Performance Optimization Package provides configuration expertise for analysis and tuning of Fastly services using real-time analytics to identify potential improvements for site performance. This professional services offering includes an assessment, followed by specific recommendations and implementation work.

Platform TLS

Fastly's Platform TLS product allows you to programmatically manage certificates and keys for Transport Layer Security (TLS) using a web API. Use this service if you need to upload thousands or hundreds of thousands of individual X.509 certificates and their associated private keys to Fastly.

Response Security Service

Fastly offers Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers a Response Security Service (RSS) that provides your organization with enhanced access to our Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) team and periodic consultation with a Designated Security Specialist for strategic security solutions reviews and planning.

Security Technical Account Manager

Fastly offers customers the ability to purchase the support of a Security Technical Account Manager for your organization. These specialists help you optimize your use of Fastly's security products and features by providing proactive check-ins and regular reviews to help you analyze your account's security service configurations and their performance. Security Technical Account Managers also provide enhanced troubleshooting coordination with Fastly's support and professional services organizations.

Streaming Delivery

Fastly’s Streaming Delivery allows you to use Fastly as a globally distributed HTTP streaming network to improve quality of service and increase viewer capacity for both live and Video On Demand (VOD) content. Streaming Delivery provides all the capabilities of Fastly’s Full-Site Delivery, but only for HTTP-based media streaming protocols including HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), HTTP Dynamic Streaming (HDS), HTTP Smooth Streaming (HSS), and Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (MPEG-DASH). Fastly’s Streaming Delivery must be configured in an account separate from other Fastly accounts.

Fastly's Subscriber Provided Prefix product allows you to have your IP spaces announced, routed, and served by Fastly infrastructure for use with production services. When you purchase this product, you provide your own IP address space to Fastly rather than use Fastly IP addresses. You can then direct traffic to your own IP addresses, which are reachable via HTTP Anycast on Fastly's infrastructure.

Technical Account Manager

Fastly offers the ability to purchase the support of a Fastly Engineer to serve as a Technical Account Manager for your organization. These specialists help you optimize your use of Fastly's products and features and provide enhanced troubleshooting coordination with Fastly's support and professional services organizations.

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Quick Start Package

Fastly’s WAF Quick Start Package provides you with assistance configuring the initial setup of the Fastly WAF. This professional services offering helps you set up a default policy and configure your WAF in logging mode.

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Tuning Package

Fastly's WAF Tuning Package provide tuning assistance with the configuration of the Fastly WAF. This professional services offering helps you plan your WAF policies and the configuration of the WAF VCL for your Fastly service.

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Tuning Plus Package

Fastly's WAF Tuning Plus Package provides ongoing enhanced professional maintenance of your WAF by Fastly. For each service running WAF, the WAF Tuning Plus Package includes ongoing tuning and configuration services as well as authenticated TLS to origin to help protect you against critical security threats. To purchase the WAF Tuning Plus Package, you must have already purchased and provisioned our WAF product. Once purchased, these professional services continue for the term of your WAF contract.

WebSockets

Fastly supports the use of the WebSocket protocol. This protocol allows you to establish long-lived, two-way, interactive communication sessions between clients and servers.