Compute resource limits

This guide details Fastly resource limits for Compute services. These limits change based on whether or not you've purchased one of our packaged offerings or you're using a trial account.

NOTE In addition to the limits described here, Compute services can also be limited by the products or platform services that you access through your application code. Check out our network services resource limits for additional details.

Port limits

Compute services accept client connections on port 443 only. This is different from VCL services, which support client connections on port 80.

NOTE If your Compute service receives a request on port 80, Fastly automatically returns a 308 Permanent Redirect response status with the Location header indicating the HTTPS version of the same URL in a Location header.

Default limits

Limits marked with an asterisk ( * ) can be adjusted in code using the limits interface in your preferred software developer kit (SDK). Contact support to discuss raising any other limits.

Item Limit Scope Maximum compiled package size 100MB per service Maximum cached object size 100MB per object Maximum CPU time available to a single request instance 50ms per execution Maximum runtime for a single request instance 2 min (60s for trial accounts) per execution Maximum memory consumption 1M bytes stack, 128MB heap per execution Maximum number of dictionary lookups 16 per execution Maximum number of backend requests 32 (10 for trial accounts) per execution Maximum number of dynamic backends 200 per service Vary rules 8 per cache object Maximum length of a request header 69KB per header Maximum length of a response header 69KB per header Maximum length of a method name 8192 bytes* per request Maximum length of a URL 8192 bytes* per request

An execution refers to a single instance of a Compute program being executed, normally in response to a client HTTP request. Separate limits also apply to the use of log tailing with Compute services.

Service chain limits

Item Limit Implications Service chains and hops 20 hops, 6 unique services Read our developer information about loop detection for more info.

Edge data storage limits

Limits for each of our edge data storage options differ if you've purchased a package offering or are using a product or feature trial.

Config Store

Config Store is included with your Compute service with the following limitations.

Item Trial limit Paid account limit Implications Config stores 1 5 Paid accounts can purchase additional stores for a monthly fee. Config store entries (per store) 100 500 An error informs you that you've exceeded the limit. Config store key length 255 characters 255 characters An error informs you that you've exceeded the limit. Config store value length 8,000 characters 8,000 characters An error informs you that you've exceeded the limit. Config store write operations 100 writes per hour 100 writes per hour Write limits are shared with all other Fastly API calls. Exceeding the limit will result in an API limit error. Refer to API rate limiting for more info.

KV Store

KV Store is an add-on and is priced in addition to Compute services. The following limitations apply: