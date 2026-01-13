Next-Gen WAF resource limits

This guide details the Next-Gen WAF resource limits we set based on your platform. These limits change based on whether you're using a free account or have purchased one of our packaged offerings. These limits may be further defined on your service order.

NOTE In addition to the limits described here, you may also encounter resource limits related to the Network services or Compute products and features on your account.

Agent response codes

Item Limit Implication Unique custom agent response codes 5 per site (also known as workspace) An error informs you that you've reached the limit. Rules that use custom agent response codes 1000 per site (workspace) An error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Lists

Item Limit Implication Lists 25 per corp (also known as account) plus 25 per site (workspace) An error informs you that you've reached the limit. Items per list 5000 items An error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Redactions

Item Limit Implication Custom redactions 100 per site (workspace) An error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Rules

Item Limit Implication Request rules 1000 per corp (account) plus 1000 per site (workspace) An error informs you that you've reached the limit. Signal exclusion rules 1000 per corp (account) plus 1000 per site (workspace). Signal exclusion rules count against the request rules limits. An error informs you that you've reached the limit. Advanced rate limit rules 15 per site (workspace) An error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Signals

Item Limit Implication Custom signals 200 per corp (account) plus 200 per site (workspace) An error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Thresholds