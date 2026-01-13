Next-Gen WAF resource limits

  Last updated 2026-01-13

This guide details the Next-Gen WAF resource limits we set based on your platform. These limits change based on whether you're using a free account or have purchased one of our packaged offerings. These limits may be further defined on your service order.

NOTE

In addition to the limits described here, you may also encounter resource limits related to the Network services or Compute products and features on your account.

Agent response codes

ItemLimitImplication
Unique custom agent response codes5 per site (also known as workspace)An error informs you that you've reached the limit.
Rules that use custom agent response codes1000 per site (workspace)An error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Lists

ItemLimitImplication
Lists25 per corp (also known as account) plus 25 per site (workspace)An error informs you that you've reached the limit.
Items per list5000 itemsAn error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Redactions

ItemLimitImplication
Custom redactions100 per site (workspace)An error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Rules

ItemLimitImplication
Request rules1000 per corp (account) plus 1000 per site (workspace)An error informs you that you've reached the limit.
Signal exclusion rules1000 per corp (account) plus 1000 per site (workspace). Signal exclusion rules count against the request rules limits.An error informs you that you've reached the limit.
Advanced rate limit rules15 per site (workspace)An error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Signals

ItemLimitImplication
Custom signals200 per corp (account) plus 200 per site (workspace)An error informs you that you've reached the limit.

Thresholds

ItemLimitImplication
Site alerts (signal thresholds)50 per site (workspace)An error informs you that you've reached the limit.
Fastly
© Fastly 2026