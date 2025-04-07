Using Databend with Fastly Object Storage
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with Databend, the open-source Cloud Data Warehouse, to remotely load files from Fastly into Databend using their Cloud Bucket feature.
Prerequisites
To remotely load files from Fastly Object Storage into Databend, you will need to create an Object Storage access key used to authenticate against the S3-compatible API and create a table in Databend that matches the format of the data file you want to load.
Using Databend with Fastly Object Storage
Use the Databend
COPY INTO command to load the data out of Fastly Object Storage, setting the
CONNECTION parameters as follows:
access_keyand
secret_access_key: enter the appropriate values generated from the Object Storage access key you created.
region: enter the Fastly data storage region you want to use (e.g.
eu-central).
endpoint_url: enter
<region>.object.fastlystorage.appwhere
<region>matches the region value above.
enable_virtual_host_style: enter
FALSE
Example:
1234567
CONNECTION = ( access_key_id = 'AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE', secret_access_key = 'wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY', region = 'us-west', endpoint_url = 'us-west.object.fastlystorage.app', enable_virtual_host_style = FALSE)
