ログストリーミング: New Relic OTLP

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59

sub time_ now _ns STRING { declare local var.time_ now INTEGER ; set var.time_ now = std.atoi ( time.start.usec ); set var.time_ now + = std.atoi ( time.elapsed.usec ); set var.time_ now * = 1000 ; return var.time_ now ; } sub random_8bit_identifier STRING { declare local var.id STRING ; set var.id = randomstr ( 16 , "0123456789abcdef" ); return var.id; } sub random_16bit_identifier STRING { declare local var.id STRING ; set var.id = randomstr ( 32 , "0123456789abcdef" ); return var.id; } sub otel_resource STRING { declare local var.str STRING ; set var.str = {"{ "attributes": [ "} {"{ "key": "service.name", "value": { "stringValue": "Fastly www" } }, "} {"{ "key": "telemetry.sdk.language", "value": { "stringValue": "vcl" } }, "} {"{ "key": "telemetry.sdk.name", "value": { "stringValue": "opentelemetry" } }, "} {"{ "key": "telemetry.sdk.version", "value": { "stringValue": "1.0.1" } }, "} {"{ "key": "host.name", "value": { "stringValue": ""} server.identity {"" } }"} {"], "droppedAttributesCount": 0 }"} ; return var.str; } sub otel_attributes_general STRING { declare local var.data STRING ; set var.data = "" {"{ "key": "http.method", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.method {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "http.target", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.url {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "http.host", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.http.host {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "http.protocol", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.protocol {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "http.client_ip", "value": { "stringValue": ""} client.ip {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.restarts", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.restarts {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.visits_this_service", "value": { "stringValue": ""} fastly.ff.visits_this_service {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.server_role", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.http.x-trace-server-role {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.server_ip", "value": { "stringValue": ""} server.ip {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.server_id", "value": { "stringValue": ""} server.identity {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.server_role", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.http.x-trace-server-role {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.vcl_version", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.vcl.version {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.pop", "value": { "stringValue": ""} server.datacenter {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.workspace.overflowed", "value": { "stringValue": ""} workspace.overflowed {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.workspace.bytes_total", "value": { "stringValue": ""} workspace.bytes_total {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.workspace.bytes_free", "value": { "stringValue": ""} workspace.bytes_free {"" } },"} ; return var.data; } sub telem_start_backend_fetch { set bereq.http.traceparent = "00-" req.http.x-trace-id + "-" + req.http.x-trace-vcl-span-id "-01" ; unset bereq.http.x-trace-id ; unset bereq.http.x-trace-parent-span-id ; unset bereq.http.x-trace-server-role ; set bereq.http.x-traceparent = bereq.http.traceparent ; }