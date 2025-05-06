Cache Reservation

Cache Reservation provides access to the caching layer at Fastly's edge where you can reserve cache space specifically for your content in Fastly shielding locations. By prioritizing your content's cache storage, Cache Reservation allows that content to stay in cache longer by minimizing content eviction in these multi-tenant environments. Cache Reservation helps optimize your origin's offload from any CDN, including Fastly, reducing your cloud egress costs.

To learn more about Cache Reservation, contact your account manager or email sales@fastly.com for additional details.

Prerequisites

To purchase Cache Reservation you must have a paid account for full-site delivery or streaming delivery and you must enable shielding. In addition, all cache reservations are subject to pre-qualification, specific to the size of your content and the shielding locations requested. Specifically:

the ID of the specific service you want to have associated with your cache reservation.

the shielding location for the traffic managed by the specific service.

the approximate size of the objects included in this reservation.

an estimate of how much space (in GB) the actively consumed content for each service will require at the chosen shielding location. We can help you with this estimate. Fastly will use this information in the qualification process to determine if it is possible for your company to use Cache Reservation. To see if your company meets the qualification criteria, contact sales@fastly.com.

Limitations and considerations

Keep in mind the following limitations and considerations:

Cache reservation is not compatible with Fastly's Compute platform.

Reservations are restricted to shield POPs only.

Each reservation covers a single shielding location.

Reservations apply to your cache as a whole, not to individual objects, and you cannot see what is in the cache at any given time.

Reservations minimize cache storage eviction via prioritization up to the specified reservation size, but do not ultimately prevent eviction.

Billing

Cache Reservation charges are billed based on reservation size (in GB) in specific shielding locations.