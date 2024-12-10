Origin Connect

Origin Connect provides you with a direct fiber connection between your origin servers and a Fastly shield POP thus reducing the number of organizations (and by association, the number of servers) handling your data.

Prerequisites

To be considered for Origin Connect, you need to:

have at least one Fastly shield POP configured

have servers in the same data center as the selected Fastly shield POP (e.g., IAD, AMS, SJC)

be interviewed by Fastly so we can identify your customer-specific business needs

have Enterprise-level support

have a publicly routed Autonomous System Number (ASN)

If you are approved for Origin Connect, we’ll issue you with a Letter of Authorization and Connecting Facility Assignment (LOA-CFA) that the data center provider will need when you order your cross-network connection (or cross connect). You will need to pay for the cross connect with your facility provider.

For each cross connect, you, as subscriber, will need to provide Fastly with:

a minimum of a globally unique (non RFC-1918) /31 IPv4 network prefix

a minimum of a /127 IPv6 network prefix

a 100G or 10G port (we recommend two and will accept up to 4x 100/10G ports for redundancy)

Both you, as the subscriber, and Fastly will each need to:

provide the ASN intended for Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) peering use

provision BGP peering on each interconnect

provide a BGP prefix filter list

comply with any other reasonable request to technically provision the Origin Connect product

If the cross connect is not completed within 90 days, the authority granted by the LOA-CFA expires.

In the event of Origin Connect service degradation, congestion, or a failure of one of these interconnects, public internet transit will be used for origin connectivity, and the subscriber will prefer the carrier of Fastly’s reasonable request. There is no Service Level Agreement (SLA) available for Origin Connect.

If your origin server is located within a cloud storage provider or your traffic doesn’t meet our minimum threshold for Origin Connect, contact us at sales@fastly.com to discuss other options.