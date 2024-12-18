Log streaming: New Relic OTLP

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to New Relic OTLP.

NOTE Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding New Relic OTLP as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you will need to:

Register for a New Relic account.

Obtain your license key for reporting data.

If you are using New Relic Infinite tracing, find your New Relic Trace Observer URL in the New Relic Infinite Tracing Settings. You'll need to copy the endpoint value under For OTLP HTTP.

Adding New Relic OTLP as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add New Relic OTLP as a logging endpoint: