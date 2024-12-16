Log streaming: Datadog

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can be configured to send logs in a format readable by Datadog. Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring and analytics solution that allows you to see inside applications within your stack and aggregate the results.

NOTE Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding Datadog as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you will need to:

Register for a Datadog account. You can sign up for a Datadog account on their site. A free plan exists that has some restrictions or you can upgrade for more features. Where you register your Datadog setup, either in the United States (US), the European Union (EU), or Japan will affect which commands you use during logging endpoint setup at Fastly.

Get your Datadog API key from your settings page on Datadog. In the Datadog interface, navigate to Integrations -> APIs where you'll be able to create or retrieve an API key. This example displays the key decafbaddeadbeef . Your API key will be different. Make a note of this key somewhere.

Adding Datadog as a logging endpoint

After you've created a Datadog account and noted your Datadog API key, follow the steps below to add Datadog as a logging endpoint for Fastly services.