Log streaming: Kafka

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send logs to Apache Kafka. Kafka is an open-source, high-throughput, low-latency platform for handling real-time data feeds.

NOTE Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Before you begin

Before adding Apache Kafka as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, ensure Kafka is running on a remote server. You’ll need to know the hostname or IP address of one or more servers (brokers) and the category or feed name to which messages will be stored (topic). For more information on setting up Kafka check out the Apache Kafka Quickstart guide.

Each emitted Fastly log constitutes an individual Kafka record, and Fastly follows standard Kafka client protocols of producing multiple records for multiple Kafka partitions in batches. To ensure adequate log message throughput, be sure to adjust the Maximum bytes and Compression codec settings to match the capabilities of your log processing infrastructure.

Kafka is a shared resource by default, and other users of Kafka within your environment may affect throughput for Fastly logs. If you are operating your own Kafka infrastructure, Fastly recommends designating exclusive disk storage volumes to the partitions of the Kafka topic where you will send logs. You should also monitor IOPS and consumed bandwidth against the storage maximums to anticipate the need to expand capacity.

IMPORTANT If your Kafka cluster's brokers use unique TLS certificates (i.e., each with a SAN section, uniquely identifying that broker), you must list every broker individually in the Brokers field. Otherwise, if your Kafka cluster configuration relies on auto-discovery of all brokers via one or a few Kafka bootstrap brokers, then all the brokers in the cluster must have TLS certificates, referencing a single shared hostname in the TLS hostname field.

Adding Kafka as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add Kafka as a logging endpoint: