Log streaming: Dynatrace

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Dynatrace. Dynatrace delivers end-to-end observability with artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and application security in one unified platform.

NOTE Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding Dynatrace as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you will need to have both a Dynatrace account and API access token.

Dynatrace Account. If you don't have an account, you can sign up for one on the Dynatrace website.

Dynatrace API access token. Follow these instructions to create one:

In the Dynatrace interface, go to Access Tokens. Select Generate new token. Enter a name for your token. Dynatrace doesn't enforce unique token names. You can create multiple tokens with the same name. Be sure to provide a meaningful name for each token you generate. Proper naming helps you to efficiently manage your tokens and delete them when they're no longer needed. Select the scope of logs.ingest . Choose Generate access token. Copy the generated token to the clipboard and store the token in a password manager for future use.

Adding Dynatrace as a logging endpoint

NOTE This logging endpoint is only available for Fastly's Deliver (VCL-based) services, not Compute services.

Follow these instructions to add Dynatrace as a logging endpoint: