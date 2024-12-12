Log streaming: Google Cloud Storage

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Google Cloud Storage (GCS). GCS is an online file storage service used for storing and accessing data on Google's infrastructure. One advantage of using GCS is that you can use Google BigQuery to analyze the log files.

NOTE Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding GCS as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you will need to:

Register for a GCS account.

Create a bucket and service account on Google's website.

Use Google IAM service account impersonation or key-based access to configure the access method that Fastly uses to send logs.

Enable the Google Cloud Storage JSON API.

Creating a GCS bucket

You can create a new GCS bucket to hold the logs, or you can use an existing bucket. Be sure to note the name of the bucket as you will need it later. To learn how to create a GCS bucket, refer to Google's guide on creating a bucket.

Creating a service account

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) uses service accounts for third-party application authentication and role-based access to Google Cloud resources. To create a new service account, follow the instructions in the Google Cloud documentation.

NOTE When creating the service account for logging to GCS, the service account must be assigned the Storage Object Creator role for the bucket you created above. Refer to the Storage Object Roles for details.

Configure access for the service account

Fastly requires access to write logs to your GCS bucket. You can use either Google IAM service account impersonation or key-based access to allow Fastly to send logs to your GCS bucket

Configuring Google IAM service account impersonation

If you elect to use Google IAM service account impersonation to avoid storing keys with Fastly, you'll need to specify a service account name and a project ID when adding GCS as your logging endpoint. The service account ID comes before the @ in the service account email and the project ID immediately after. For example, if your service account email is my-name@projectid.iam.gserviceaccount.com , the service account ID is my-name and the project ID is projectid . Our guide to creating an Google IAM role provides specific details on configuring this feature.

Configuring key-based access

If you elect to use key-based access, refer to Google's guide on generating a service account credential.

When configuring key-based access, you must select the JSON format. Upon saving the configuration, a JSON file will be downloaded to your computer, containing the credentials for the GCS service account you just created. Open the file with a text editor and make a note of the private_key and client_email .

Enabling the Google Cloud Storage JSON API

To ensure the Fastly logs are sent to your GCS bucket, you need to enable the Google Cloud Storage JSON API. For more information, refer to Google's instructions for activating the API.

Adding GCS as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add GCS as a logging endpoint. As part of configuration, you can elect to configure Google IAM role-based service account impersonation to avoid storing secrets. Read our guide on creating a Google IAM role for more information on this feature.