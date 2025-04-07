Log streaming: Fastly Object Storage
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Fastly Object Storage using Fastly's S3-compatible API connectivity option.
Prerequisites
Before adding Fastly Object Storage as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you must create an Object Storage access key. You also need a bucket created in Object Storage to store logs to.
Adding Fastly Object Storage as a logging endpoint
After you've created an Access Key and a Bucket follow these instructions to add Fastly Object Storage as a logging endpoint:
- CDN services
- Compute services
- Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming.
- In the Amazon Web Services S3 area, click Create endpoint.
- Fill out the Create an Amazon S3 endpoint fields as follows:
- In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.
- In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default,
waf_debug (waf_debug_log), and None. Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.
- In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.
- (Optional) In the Timestamp format field, enter a timestamp format for log files. The default is an
strftimecompatible string. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.
- In the Bucket name field, enter the name of the Object Storage bucket you want to store logs to.
- In the Access method area, select User Credentials.
- In the Access key field, enter the access key associated with the Fastly Object Storage account.
- In the Secret key field, enter the secret key associated with the Fastly Object Storage account.
- (Optional) In the Period field, enter an interval (in seconds) to control how frequently your log files are rotated. Rotation entails the finalization of one file object and the start of a new one, never removing any previously created file object. This value defaults to
3600seconds.
- Click Advanced options and fill out the following fields:
- (Optional) In the Path field, enter the path within the bucket to store the files. The path ends with a trailing slash. If this field is left empty, the files will be saved in the bucket's root path. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.
- In the Domain field, enter a regional Object Storage endpoint, formatted as
<region>.object.fastlystorage.appe.g., (
us-east.object.fastlystorage.app).
- (Optional) In the PGP public key field, enter a PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk. You will only be able to read the contents by decrypting them with your private key. The PGP key should be in PEM (Privacy-Enhanced Mail) format. Read our guide on log encryption for more information.
- In the Select a log line format area, select the log line format for your log messages. Our guide on changing log line formats provides more information.
- (Optional) In the Compression field, select the compression format you want applied to the log files. Our guide on changing log compression options provides more information.
- Click Create to create the new logging endpoint.
- Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.
NOTE
Although Fastly continuously streams logs into Object Storage, you must wait for file uploads to be completed before accessing logs via the S3-compatible API.
Example format
The following is an example format string for sending data to Fastly Object Storage. Our discussion of format strings provides more information.
{ "timestamp": "%{strftime(\{"%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z"\}, time.start)}V", "client_ip": "%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V", "geo_country": "%{client.geo.country_name}V", "geo_city": "%{client.geo.city}V", "host": "%{if(req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Host)}V", "url": "%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "request_method": "%{json.escape(req.method)}V", "request_protocol": "%{json.escape(req.proto)}V", "request_referer": "%{json.escape(req.http.referer)}V", "request_user_agent": "%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "response_state": "%{json.escape(fastly_info.state)}V", "response_status": %{resp.status}V, "response_reason": %{if(resp.response, "%22"+json.escape(resp.response)+"%22", "null")}V, "response_body_size": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V}
