Log streaming: Grafana Cloud Logs

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Grafana Cloud Logs, a scalable, multi-tenant log aggregation system by Grafana Labs.

NOTE Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding Grafana Cloud Logs as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you will need to:

Register for a Grafana Cloud Account.

Create a Grafana Cloud Loki instance in your Grafana stack. Check out the Grafana Cloud Logs documentation for more details.

Create a Grafana Access Policy with logs:write access scoped to your Loki instance.

Grafana Streams

Grafana Cloud Logs to sends data to Grafana Cloud via a stream. Grafana uses labels, formatted as a JSON string (e.g., { "app": "my app", "env": "staging" } ), to define a particular log stream.

Dynamic labels are not supported with this logging endpoint. Be sure to follow Grafana's current [best practices](https://grafana.com/docs/loki/latest/get-started/labels/bp-labels/) for using labels.

Adding Grafana Cloud Logs as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add Grafana Cloud Logs as a logging endpoint.