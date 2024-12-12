Log streaming: Google Cloud Pub/Sub

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Cloud Pub/Sub, Google's global messaging and event data ingestion product.

NOTE Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding Cloud Pub/Sub as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you will need to register for a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) account and then:

Create a service account on Google's website.

Navigate to the Pub/Sub section of the Google Cloud console. Follow the prompts to enable the API.

Create a Pub/Sub topic.

Use Google IAM service account impersonation or key-based access to configure the access method that Fastly uses to send logs.

Creating a service account

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) uses service accounts for third-party application authentication and role-based access to Google Cloud resources. To create a new service account, follow the instructions in the Google Cloud documentation.

NOTE When creating the service account for logging to Google Pub/Sub, the service account must be assigned the Pub/Sub Publisher role to publish to the topic you created for Fastly logging.

Configure access for the service account

Fastly requires access to write logs to your Pub/Sub topic. You can use either role-based, service account impersonation, or key-based access to allow Fastly to send logs to Google Pub/Sub.

Configuring Google IAM service account impersonation

If you elect to use Google IAM service account impersonation to avoid storing keys with Fastly, you'll need to specify a service account name and a project ID when adding GCS as your logging endpoint. The service account ID comes before the @ in the service account email and the project ID immediately after. For example, if your service account email is my-name@projectid.iam.gserviceaccount.com , the service account ID is my-name and the project ID is projectid . Our guide to creating an Google IAM role provides specific details on configuring this feature.

Configuring key-based access

If you elect to use key-based access, refer to Google's guide on generating a service account credential.

When configuring key-based access, you must select the JSON format. Upon saving the configuration, a JSON file will be downloaded to your computer, containing the credentials for the GCS service account you just created. Open the file with a text editor and make a note of the private_key and client_email .

NOTE Read more about Cloud Pub/Sub in Google’s documentation.

Adding Cloud Pub/Sub as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add Cloud Pub/Sub as a logging endpoint. As part of configuration, you can elect to configure Google IAM role-based service account impersonation to avoid storing secrets. Read our guide on creating a Google IAM role for more information on this feature.