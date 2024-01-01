Install guides

These articles explain how to install and configure the Next-Gen WAF.

Edge WAF deployment
 

These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Agent management
 

These articles describe how to install, configure, and update the Next-Gen WAF agent.

Agent-only deployment
 

These articles describe the agent-only deployment options.

Module-agent deployment
 

These articles describe the module-agent deployment options.

PaaS deployment
 

These articles describe set up and deployment of the Next-Gen WAF agent using one of our compatible Platform as a Service (PaaS) platforms.

Kubernetes
 

These articles describe how to install the Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes.

Cloud WAF deployment
 

These articles describe how to use Cloud WAF.

About deploying the Next-Gen WAF

To deploy the Next-Gen WAF, you need to integrate the Next-Gen WAF product into your request flow by: Choosing a deployment method. A…

Network requirements

When deployed in a self-hosted deployment, the Next-Gen WAF agent requires egress to multiple external endpoints to facilitate actions (e.g…

Compatibility and requirements

Next-Gen WAF agent Per our agent end-of-support policy , we support agent versions that are under two years old. On a quarterly cadence, we…

Package downloads

Agent The Next-Gen WAF agent supports different combinations of operating systems and architecture types. Download the latest version of…

