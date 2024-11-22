About Account

- English
Use the Account pages in the web interface to review and manage (depending on the roles and permissions you've been assigned) various aspects of your company's account, as well as your personal account access and its appearance.
About the Account controls
From the Account controls, you can access:
- the Company settings page where you can control details that identify your company (e.g., the owner and various company contacts), as well as the location to enable a login IP allowlist, enable company-wide account options (e.g., two-factor authentication), and cancel your account.
- a User management page where you can control user invitations and configure their roles.
- an API tokens menu where you can view details about and manage API tokens associated with your account.
- an Audit log page where you can monitor events related to your account, users, and services.
- the Single sign-on page where you can manage user authentication by enabling single sign-on (SSO).
- a Billing menu where you can review metrics related to your use of products and features enabled on your account, as well as control how you are charged for them.
- a Your accounts page where you can view details about the accounts to which you have access, if you've been invited as a member to more than one.
- a Profile and security link that takes you to where you can manage the personal information and security settings used when you log in to an account.
