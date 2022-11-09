Agent release notes
4.59.1 2024-10-21
- Improved TRAVERSAL detection
- Improved SQLI detection
- Updated base GeoIP data: October 2024
4.58.2 2024-09-24
- Fixed issue with misreported agent version
- Improved TRAVERSAL detection
4.58.1 2024-09-23
- Use SHA-256 signing key for RPM packages
4.58.0 2024-09-12
- Upgraded to Golang 1.22.7
- Improved TRAVERSAL detection
4.57.0 2024-08-08
- Updated base GeoIP data: August 2024
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved SQLI detection
4.56.0 2024-07-11
- Improved XSS detection
- Updated base GeoIP data: July 2024
4.55.1 2024-07-03
- Upgraded to Golang 1.21.12 to address CVE-2024-24791 for reverse proxy deployments
4.55.0 2024-06-21
- Improved XSS detection
- Added support for Alpine Linux 3.20 (amd64 and arm64)
- Updated base GeoIP data: June 2024
- Upgraded to Golang 1.21.11
4.54.0 2024-05-09
- Reduced memory usage when reading OpenAPI specifications by removing unnecessary fields
- Added support for running the agent on Ubuntu 24.04
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved XSS detection
- Upgraded to Golang 1.21.10
- Updated base GeoIP data: May 2024
4.53.0 2024-04-04
- Improved GraphQL support
- Improved OpenAPI enforcement
- Improved XSS detection
- Improved text/csv support
- Upgraded to Golang 1.21.9
- Updated base GeoIP data: April 2024
4.52.0 2024-03-14
- Added general availability of gRPC inspection when running as a reverse proxy
- Added general availability of startup probe configuration options
startup-probe-listenerand
startup-probe-filepath
- Upgraded to Golang 1.21.8
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved SQLI detection
- Updated base GeoIP data: March 2024
4.51.0 2024-02-15
- Upgraded to Golang 1.21.6
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved gRPC inspection
- Updated base GeoIP data: February 2024
4.50.0 2024-01-11
- Added support for Alpine Linux 3.19 (amd64 and arm64)
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved SQLI detection
- Upgraded to Golang 1.20.13
- Updated base GeoIP data: January 2024
4.49.0 2023-12-07
- Improved API Schema Enforcement beta functionality
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved SQLI detection
- Improved XSS detection
- Fixed RPC UNIX socket permission issue in docker image
- Upgraded to Golang 1.20.12
- Updated base GeoIP data: December 2023
4.48.0 2023-11-09
- Improved GeoIP database loading on agent startup
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved SQLI detection
- Updated base GeoIP data: November 2023
4.47.0 2023-10-12
- Improved redaction of credit card numbers
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved XSS detection
- Updated base GeoIP data: October 2023
- Upgraded to Golang 1.20.10
- Upgraded third party libraries to mitigate rapid stream reset issues disclosed in CVE-2023-39325
4.46.0 2023-09-14
- Added x86_64 and arm64 support for Debian 12 (bookworm)
- Added
waf-data-log-allconfiguration option
- Added
extend-content-typesconfiguration option
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved SQLI detection
- Improved XSS detection
- Updated base GeoIP data: September 2023
- Upgraded to Golang 1.20.8
4.45.0 2023-08-09
- Upgraded to Golang 1.20.7
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Improved SQLI detection
- Improved XSS detection
- Updated base GeoIP data: August 2023
4.44.0 2023-07-12
- Added alpha support for API Schema Enforcement
- Improved stability of GraphQL inspection
- Improved detection when using examine-unknown-content-type feature
- Improved SQLI detection
- Improved release automation
- Upgraded to Golang 1.20.6
- Updated base GeoIP data: July 2023
4.43.0 2023-06-16
- Improved SQLI detection
- Added support for handling gRPC with gzip encoding
- Fixed v4.42.0 release issue where agent would incorrectly report its version number in some locations
- Updated base GeoIP data: June 2023
4.41.0 2023-05-11
- Improved SQLI detection
- Added x86_64 and arm64 support for Amazon Linux 2023
- Added x86_64 and arm64 support for Alpine Linux 3.18
- Upgraded to Golang 1.19.9
- Updated base GeoIP data: May 2023
4.40.0 2023-04-13
- Improved SQLI detection
- Improved RPM, DEB package upgrade scripts
4.39.1 2023-04-03
- Fixed resource leak when loading a new ruleset
- Fixed inspection regression causing internal errors for certain requests
- Improved SQLI detection
- Changed RPM package filenames to not specify
elversion in name
4.39.0 2023-03-15
- Improved detection of XSS
- Improved detection of SQLI
- Upgraded to Golang 1.19.7
- Updated base GeoIP data: March 2023
4.38.0 2023-02-15
- Improved detection of SQLI
- Improved detection of CMDEXE
- Updated base GeoIP data: February 2023
4.37.0 2023-01-12
- Upgraded to Golang 1.19.4
- Improved detection of SQLI
- Updated base GeoIP data: January 2023
4.36.1 2022-12-13
- Improved SQLI detection
4.36.0 2022-12-07
- Add support for Alpine 3.17
- Improved SQLI detection
- Updated base GeoIP data: December 2022
4.35.0 2022-11-09
- Added optional systemd based agent auto update for Debian, Ubuntu, and RHEL/CentOS
- Upgraded to Golang 1.19.3
- Improved GraphQL Parsing
- Improved CMDEXE detection
- Updated base GeoIP data: November 2022
Do not use this form to send sensitive information. If you need assistance, contact support. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.