NGINX 1.12 Lua Module release notes
1.1.3 2019-09-24
- add el/7 builds for amazonlinux
1.1.2 2018-06-22
- add epel builds for centos7
1.1.1 2018-05-21
- added debian 7 (wheezy) package
1.1.0 2018-05-03
- Updated lua-nginx-module to 0.10.13
- Added debian 9 (stretch) package
- Added ubuntu 18.04 (bionic) package
- Standardized release notes
1.0.3 2017-10-23
- Added 1.12.2 to build matrix
1.0.2 2017-10-05
- Added amazonlinux2017.09 to matrix
1.0.1 2017-07-22
- Added per-point version packages
- Added jenkins build_number as iteration (release in rpm terms)
1.0.0 2017-07-12
- First build for nginx 1.12.1
- lua-nginx-module 0.10.8
- LuaJIT 2.0.5
