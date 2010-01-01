HAProxy release notes
1.4.2 2024-08-19
- Added RHEL9 support (2024-08-19)
1.4.1 2023-08-17
- Updated example SPOE configuration files with custom response status
1.4.0 2023-06-28
- Added new module configuration option for more granular inspection
1.3.1 2022-10-04
- Updated example SPOE configuration files
1.3.0 2022-01-19
- Improved
Content-Typeheader inspection
- Improved the URL path and query information sent to agent
- Fixed the scheme information sent to agent (i.e.
httpor
https)
- Added Ubuntu 20.04 (focal) support
1.2.3 2021-09-13
- Added example SPOE configuration files to communicate with signal sciences agent
1.2.2 2021-07-29
- Added Debian 11 (bullseye) support (2021-08-31)
- Added support for Content-type application/graphql
- Standardized release notes
1.2.1 2021-02-17
- Added cryptographic signatures to released RPM packages
1.2.0 2020-08-11
- Added support for setting redirect location
- Added support for blocking on response code range 300 - 599
- Added support for OPTIONS and CONNECT methods
1.1.12 2020-04-17
- Updated to support HAProxy 1.9 and above
- Added Debian buster support
1.1.11 2020-04-09
- Improved error handling when sending a blocking response
1.1.10 2020-04-06
- Corrected distribution tar file compression
- Added configurable support for custom response header
extra_blocking_resp_hdrupon 406 responses
1.1.9 2020-02-05
- Added CentOS 8 (el8) support
1.1.8 2020-01-24
- Added explicit socket close
1.1.7 2019-10-03
- Fixed runtime error from method
res_add_header
1.1.6 2019-06-06
- Fixed handling of xml content-types
1.1.5 2019-02-07
- Added a default timeout for network operations (set
sigsci.timeoutto override)
- Reduced logging so that expected errors are not logged (set
sigsci.log_network_errors = trueto override)
1.1.4 2018-07-03
- Fixed issue with module not blocking on agent 406
1.1.3 2018-03-09
- Fixed packaging to remove extra directory layer
- Standardized release notes
- Added Ubuntu 18.04 packaging
1.1.2 2018-02-05
- ISSUE-10459 : Enabled timeout tests for module read and agent response
1.1.1 2018-01-12
- ISSUE-10459 : Updated to HAProxy 1.8
- Added support for multipart/form-data post
1.1.0 2017-11-15
- Breaking configuration change. To reduce pollution of the global namespace
all
sigsci_XXXconfiguration parameters should now be
sigsci.XXX. No other functional changes.
- Made various minor corrections based on static analysis
1.0.5 2017-11-14
- Fixed bugs
1.0.4 2017-11-07
- Production release
0.0.3 2017-09-11
- Standardized defaults across modules and document
0.0.2 2017-09-07
- Fixed module type
0.0.1 2017-07-02
- Initial - alpha release
