ngwafctl release notes
0.2.1 2024-03-22
- Fix NGWAF container detection consistency issue
- Update default waf image tag
0.2.0 2024-03-21
- Added check for Istio Telemetry Accesslog
- Added check to ensure the Agent can fetch updated configurations from Fastly
- Added a new flag for specifying the WAF container image name --ngwaf-image
- Improved Gloo resource detection
- Implemented additional redactions
- Reduced diagnose log verbosity
- Fixed bugs
0.1.0 2024-03-05
- Initial Release
