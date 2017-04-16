IIS release notes
3.4.0 2023-06-27
- Added additional module configuration for inspection
3.3.0 2022-09-26
- Updated RPC library.
3.2.0 2022-01-21
- Improved
Content-Typeheader inspection
- Standardized release notes
3.1.1 2021-07-29
- Added support for
Content-type application/graphql
3.1.0 2021-07-16
- Updated installer to not install 32-bit module on Win 2008 Server R2 and Win 7
3.0.0 2021-02-04
- Added improved Azure support for 32-bit, re-releasing as 3.0.0 for 32-bit app pool support in general
2.4.0 2021-01-28
- Added 32-bit app pool support; one installer for 32-bit, 64-bit or mixed app pools. 64-bit OS only.
2.3.0 2020-09-29
- Enhanced debug logging and moved some error level logging to debug level to reduce verbosity
- Added support for reporting of Azure site extension
2.2.0 2020-08-11
- Added support for using all codes 300-599 as "blocking"
- Added HTTP redirect support
- Removed restrictions on HTTP methods
- Fixed an issue where Windows event log entry descriptions were not resolved
2.1.2 2020-06-24
- Fixed an issue when connecting to agent on servers where the localhost resolves to IPv6 address
2.1.1 2020-06-23
- Added support for reading status page path from environment variable
2.1.0 2020-06-22
- Added support for Azure app services
- Added support for reading configuration from environment variables
- Changed log messages destination to standard Windows events
2.0.1 2020-03-05
- Fixed installer when installing on a machine without .NET 3.5 installed by default (e.g., Windows Server 2019)
2.0.0 2020-03-03
- Improved the installer, working on older versions of Windows back to Server 2008r2
- Changed the default behavior to install as per-machine (instead of per-user). Because of this, previous installs may need to be uninstalled first. A warning will appear during installation if this is the case.
- Changed default agent rpc-address from port 9999 to port 737 to match the agent default
- Updated the installer to detect non-default agent port configurations (i.e., detect old port 9999 configurations) and configure the IIS module to match
- Replaced the PowerShell utilities with a new
SigsciCtl.exeutility to aid in manual configuration and diagnostics
1.10.2 2019-12-19
- Fixed handling of IIS application initialization preload requests
- Fixed an issue handling UAC in the installer
- Added a PowerShell script to the install to aid in diagnostics
1.10.1 2019-10-18
- Updated the installer
1.10.0 2019-10-08
- Added a
TimeoutMillisconfiguration parameter to configure the inspection timeout
- Updated the installer
1.9.3 2019-06-07
- Fixed handling of xml content type
1.9.2 2019-05-22
- Added signatures to packages and DLL
1.9.0 2019-01-29
- Fixed race condition causing potential crash in RPC processing
1.8.0 2019-01-10
- Updated RPC library
1.7.3 2018-11-08
- Fixed race condition
- Improved logging
- Added config options
agentHost,
MaxPostSize,
AnomalySizeand
AnomalyDurationMillis
- Default RPC version changed and set to RPCv0
1.7.2 2018-05-08
- Updated MSI installer to avoid installing for unsupported 32-bit application pools
1.7.1 2018-03-22
- Added MSI installer
- Standardized release notes
1.7.0 2018-02-02
- Fixed race condition
1.6.7 2018-02-01
- Added config options
1.6.6 2018-01-23
- Added support for multipart/form-data post
- Added debug logging option
- Fixed module registration priority
- Fixed outdated module detection
1.6.5 2017-11-08
- Changed it to always send sensitive headers to agent, agent redacts sensitive headers
1.6.4 2017-09-11
- Standardized defaults across modules and document
1.6.3 2017-09-01
- Fixed module type
1.6.2 2017-04-17
- Fixed a bug where the response time for blocked requests was -1ms
1.6.1 2017-04-17
- Fixed a bug where a request that received a 406 from the agent would not call RPC.PostRequest
1.6.0 2017-04-16
- Added a stats page so you can easily see the module's various internal performance counters (request counts, error counts, RPC call counts, RCP call timing information). The page is disabled by default. To enable it, you'll need to follow the configuration instructions in README.md.
