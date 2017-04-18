Dotnet release notes
1.6.1 2021-07-29
- Added support for Content-type application/graphql
1.6.0 2020-09-21
- Removed HTTP method filtering ( now inspecting OPTIONS and CONNECT )
- Added support for blocking 300-599 status codes
- Added support for blocking with an HTTP redirect
1.5.5 2020-06-22
- Added support for Nuget packaging
1.5.4 2020-01-07
- Fixed TCP connection leak
- Updated default agent connection pool size changed and set to zero
1.5.3 2019-06-07
- Standardized release notes
- Fixed outdated module detection
- Fixed handling of xml content type
1.5.2 2017-12-12
- Removed filterHeaders option
- Added support for multipart form post
1.5.1 2017-09-01
- Fixed module type
1.5.0 2017-04-18
- Fixed issue, now the response size will always be 0 or greater. No more sending -1 in RPC.Post/UpdateRequest
- Fixed issue preventing module from correctly calling RPC.PostRequest when the Agent returns a 406
