NGINX 1.11 Lua Module release notes
2.7.0 2017-03-21
- Add 1.11.8,9,10
- update configure flags for >= 1.11.5 to use --with-compat
2.6.1 2016-12-23
- Add debian8 packages
2.6.0 2016-11-21
- Upgrade to nginx 1.11.6
- Upgrade ngx-lua to 0.10.7
2.5.0 2016-11-02
- Upgrade to 1.11.5
2.4.0 2016-09-13
- Major upgrade, 2.4.0 supports 1.11.0 to 1.11.4
1.11.3.2 2016-09-09
- CentOS 6 support
1.11.3.1 2016-09-07
- Initial
