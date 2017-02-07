CloudFoundry release notes
0.1.4 2017-03-21
- Added SIGSCI_REQUIRED variable setting, if true this will prevent the app from starting if the agent fails to start.
0.1.3 2017-03-16
- Added configurable health check feature for both the agent listener and upstream app process.
0.1.2 2017-03-12
- Reset port assignment to ensure app can start if agent fails to start.
0.1.1 2017-03-03
- Agent version can now be specified with the
SIGSCI_AGENT_VERSIONvariable.
- Access logging disabled by default.
- Enable access logging by specifying a log file path with the
SIGSCI_REVERSE_PROXY_ACCESSLOGvariable.
- If agent keys are not provided the agent installation process will be skipped.
0.1.0 2017-02-07
- Initial release.
- Package can be extracted directly into existing buildpacks.
Do not use this form to send sensitive information. If you need assistance, contact support. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.