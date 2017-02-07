Heroku release notes
0.2.2 2022-09-06
- Improved compatibility of ruby dependency.
0.2.1 2020-11-09
- Added server-flavor option to distinguish buildpack.
0.2.0 2020-06-15
- Added
SIGSCI_HEROKU_BIND_RACE_WORKAROUND=1configuration to work around a race condition where the app might consume the listener port before the sigsci-agent can start listening
- Fixed the healthcheck not starting and not logging to stderr (enabled with
SIGSCI_HC=true)
- Cleaned up the startup script and added more debugging output when setting
SIGSCI_HEROKU_BUILDPACK_DEBUG=2
0.1.11 2020-05-19
- Fixed upstream URL
0.1.10 2020-05-19
- Added support to retry starting the agent on failure
- Added additional debugging on startup when
SIGSCI_HEROKU_BUILDPACK_DEBUG=1
0.1.9 2018-10-01
- Added healthcheck logic to pass on status of reverse-proxied application
- Standardized release notes
0.1.8 2017-11-14
- Allowed directly specifying the agent download URL via
SIGSCI_AGENT_URL
0.1.7 2017-10-17
- Added ability to leverage wait-for command during dyno startup to ensure web process starts before the agent starts
- Added handling of port assignment for unicorn app startup command
0.1.6 2017-10-16
- Changed process start order to avoid 502s at dyno start up
0.1.5 2017-03-13
- Updated envronment variable names used to set values in conf file
0.1.4 2017-03-13
- Reset port assignment to ensure app can start if agent fails to start
0.1.3 2017-03-03
- Added ability to specify agent version with the
SIGSCI_AGENT_VERSIONvariable
- Disabled access logging by default
- Added ability to enable access logging by specifying a log file path with the
SIGSCI_REVERSE_PROXY_ACCESSLOGvariable
0.1.2 2017-03-02
- Added support for Scala buildpack (proper port assignment)
0.1.1 2017-02-13
- Fixed README url
0.1.0 2017-02-07
- Refactored installation and setup process
- Removed usage of the sigsci reverse proxy binary
