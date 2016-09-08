Java release notes
2.6.0 2024-10-03
- Added "rpcThreadCount" configuration option for directly specifying the number of threads the module will use.
- Fixed standalone Jetty server configuration bug
2.5.7 2024-05-02
- Fixed packaging and dependency resolution bug
2.5.6 2024-04-12
- Fixed jnr-jffi upstream naming bug
2.5.5 2024-04-11
- Added build of shaded jar based on jnr-ffi 1.3.13 for RHEL7 based machines with older glibc versions
2.5.4 2023-03-08
- Added the maxSize configuration option
2.5.3 2023-01-24
- Added compatibility for Jetty Jakarta
2.5.2 2023-06-28
- Added additional module configuration for inspection
2.5.1 2022-06-02
- Fixed multipart form parsing bug with spring boot
2.5.0 2022-04-07
- Added compatibility for Jakarta
2.4.5 2022-02-14
- Improved utilization of CPU and memory resources
2.4.0 2022-01-18
- Improved
Content-Typeheader inspection
- Added support for Servlet 3.0
getParts(),
getPart()APIs.
2.3.0 2021-08-31
- Removed dependencies from Apache
http-coreand
http-clientto address potential security vulnerabilities
2.2.4 2021-06-15
- Improved rethrowing application exceptions in container
- Added support for
Content-type application/graphql
2.2.3 2021-03-22
- Added bypass options by CIDR block, IP range, path or hostname
2.2.2 2020-11-10
- Fixed a bug with reading integer headers
2.2.1 2020-09-9
- Improved logging when module fails to communicate to the agent
2.2.0 2020-08-17
- Fixed an issue where query parameters added during the forward to JSP page or another servlet are missing
2.1.4 2020-07-27
- Added support for redirect, blocking and allowing options and connect
2.1.3 2020-04-02
- set thread pool and queue size
2.1.2 2020-03-03
- Improved support for Servlets 3.1 async features
- Added support for configurable agent response codes
2.1.1 2020-02-25
- Added support for agent response code 429
2.1.0 2020-02-13
- Added support for Servlets 3.1 async features
- Fixed an issue where module caused agent traffic spike at the start of stress tests
2.0.4 2020-02-04
- Fixed an issue where HTTP response header with multiple values caused an exception in RPC post request
2.0.3 2020-01-27
- Fixed an issue where Unix socket close caused RPC errors
2.0.2 2019-12-04
- Fixed a rare null pointer exception error in RPC post request
- Fixed an issue where
nullHTTP header value is returned instead of an empty string
- Improved debug log
2.0.0 2019-11-21
Introducing version 2.0 of the Signal Sciences Java module. This release includes a 2x performance improvement and better utilization of memory resources. JAR dependencies have been updated and isolated to work in more environments. No configuration changes are required. As is best practice, it's advised to deploy in a staging environment before production. The specifics of the optimizations are as follows:
- Created shaded jar file with no dependencies and moved all packages to
signalsciencesnamespace
- Fixed RPC connections tracking code that was running in O(n) time
- Minimized temporary buffers usage during (de)serialization, reading and writing of
msgpackdata to sockets
- Minimized number of buffers used to cache the post body and avoided unnecessary copying
- Minimized reflection usage to (de)serialize Java objects to/from
msgpackstream
1.2.0 2019-05-03
- Added support for Netty
- Fixed a rare unix connection leak
- Reduced logging around RPC connection errors
1.1.3 2019-03-07
- Added config option
expectedContentTypesthat can accept space separated media types and these additional media types are added to the list of valid content types checked by the module before sending the post body to agent for inspection
1.1.2 2019-02-19
- Added ability for Java module to work without any dependencies
- Changed to parse post body only if content-type is
application/x-www-form-urlencoded
- Fixed an issue where module reported invalid version 1.X
1.1.1 2019-01-25
- Added config option to work around missing post body when asynchronously handling request
1.1.0 2018-10-31
- Updated jars to match maven conventions
sigsci-module-java-{version}.jarcontains the module classes without dependencies (see
pom.xml)
sigsci-module-java-{version}-shaded.jarbundles dependencies following maven shaded classifier
<classifier>shaded</classifier>
- Updated dependencies to latest
- Fixed a rare issue where an exception would cause the filter chain to be called twice
1.0.5 2018-10-04
- Fixed an issue where a null header name or value would cause an exception
1.0.4 2018-09-28
- Fixed a rare error handling case that could have resulted in leaked open connections
1.0.3 2018-06-27
- Added debug for filter conflict errors
1.0.2 2018-01-26
- Added support for multipart/form-data post
- Fixed class loader issue with multiple versions of
asm.jar
- Updated default
sigsci-agentunix socket
1.0.1 2017-09-08
- Fixed module type
- Fixed default RPC timeout and max post size
1.0.0 2017-08-07
- Bumped version
0.4.0 2017-08-03
- Added support for java servlet filter
0.3.0 2017-04-05
- Added ability to forward XML-like post bodies to agent
- Revamped TCP RPC
- Initial Unix RPC
0.2.0 2017-03-06
- Fixed issue; reading post content via
getInputStream,
getReaderand
getHeader*should behave the same as Jetty
- Changed module defaults to be consistent with other Signal Sciences modules
0.1.6 2017-02-10
- Added support for jetty 9.3.x and 9.4.x
0.1.5 2016-09-30
- Added source for jetty handler to serve as an example
0.1.4 2016-09-20
- Changed it to send all headers to agent for inspection
0.1.3 2016-09-19
- Reduced logging around failures to reconnect to agent
0.1.2 2016-09-16
- Added simple example server with source to packages
0.1.1 2016-09-15
- Added javadoc packages
0.1.0 2016-09-08
- Initial beta release
