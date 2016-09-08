Java release notes

Added "rpcThreadCount" configuration option for directly specifying the number of threads the module will use.

Fixed standalone Jetty server configuration bug

Fixed packaging and dependency resolution bug

Fixed jnr-jffi upstream naming bug

Added build of shaded jar based on jnr-ffi 1.3.13 for RHEL7 based machines with older glibc versions

Added the maxSize configuration option

Added compatibility for Jetty Jakarta

Added additional module configuration for inspection

Fixed multipart form parsing bug with spring boot

Added compatibility for Jakarta

Improved utilization of CPU and memory resources

Improved Content-Type header inspection

header inspection Added support for Servlet 3.0 getParts() , getPart() APIs.

Removed dependencies from Apache http-core and http-client to address potential security vulnerabilities

Improved rethrowing application exceptions in container

Added support for Content-type application/graphql

Added bypass options by CIDR block, IP range, path or hostname

Fixed a bug with reading integer headers

Improved logging when module fails to communicate to the agent

Fixed an issue where query parameters added during the forward to JSP page or another servlet are missing

Added support for redirect, blocking and allowing options and connect

set thread pool and queue size

Improved support for Servlets 3.1 async features

Added support for configurable agent response codes

Added support for agent response code 429

Added support for Servlets 3.1 async features

Fixed an issue where module caused agent traffic spike at the start of stress tests

Fixed an issue where HTTP response header with multiple values caused an exception in RPC post request

Fixed an issue where Unix socket close caused RPC errors

Fixed a rare null pointer exception error in RPC post request

Fixed an issue where null HTTP header value is returned instead of an empty string

HTTP header value is returned instead of an empty string Improved debug log

Introducing version 2.0 of the Signal Sciences Java module. This release includes a 2x performance improvement and better utilization of memory resources. JAR dependencies have been updated and isolated to work in more environments. No configuration changes are required. As is best practice, it's advised to deploy in a staging environment before production. The specifics of the optimizations are as follows:

Created shaded jar file with no dependencies and moved all packages to signalsciences namespace

namespace Fixed RPC connections tracking code that was running in O(n) time

Minimized temporary buffers usage during (de)serialization, reading and writing of msgpack data to sockets

data to sockets Minimized number of buffers used to cache the post body and avoided unnecessary copying

Minimized reflection usage to (de)serialize Java objects to/from msgpack stream

Added support for Netty

Fixed a rare unix connection leak

Reduced logging around RPC connection errors

Added config option expectedContentTypes that can accept space separated media types and these additional media types are added to the list of valid content types checked by the module before sending the post body to agent for inspection

Added ability for Java module to work without any dependencies

Changed to parse post body only if content-type is application/x-www-form-urlencoded

Fixed an issue where module reported invalid version 1.X

Added config option to work around missing post body when asynchronously handling request

Updated jars to match maven conventions sigsci-module-java-{version}.jar contains the module classes without dependencies (see pom.xml ) sigsci-module-java-{version}-shaded.jar bundles dependencies following maven shaded classifier <classifier>shaded</classifier>

Updated dependencies to latest

Fixed a rare issue where an exception would cause the filter chain to be called twice

Fixed an issue where a null header name or value would cause an exception

Fixed a rare error handling case that could have resulted in leaked open connections

Added debug for filter conflict errors

Added support for multipart/form-data post

Fixed class loader issue with multiple versions of asm.jar

Updated default sigsci-agent unix socket

Fixed module type

Fixed default RPC timeout and max post size

Bumped version

Added support for java servlet filter

Added ability to forward XML-like post bodies to agent

Revamped TCP RPC

Initial Unix RPC

Fixed issue; reading post content via getInputStream , getReader and getHeader* should behave the same as Jetty

, and should behave the same as Jetty Changed module defaults to be consistent with other Signal Sciences modules

Added support for jetty 9.3.x and 9.4.x

Added source for jetty handler to serve as an example

Changed it to send all headers to agent for inspection

Reduced logging around failures to reconnect to agent

Added simple example server with source to packages

Added javadoc packages