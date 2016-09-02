Golang release notes
1.13.0 2023-07-06
- Added new module configuration option for more granular inspection
1.12.1 2023-02-24
- Sync versions
1.12.0 2023-01-10
- Replaced internal custom header extractor function with raw header extractor function
1.11.0 2022-01-18
- Improved
Content-Typeheader inspection
- Standardized release notes
1.10.0 2021-05-26
- Added support for
application/graphqlcontent-type
1.9.0 2020-10-22
- Added
server_flavorconfig option
1.8.2 2020-06-15
- Updated revision for GitHub Actions release
1.8.1 2020-06-15
- Added internal release metadata support
1.8.0 2020-06-15
- Deprecated the
AltResponseCodesconcept in favor of using all codes 300-599 as "blocking"
- Added HTTP redirect support
1.7.1 2020-04-06
- Updated the response recorder to implement the
io.ReaderFrominterface
- Fixed some linter issues with missing comments on exported functions
1.7.0 2020-03-11
- Cleaned up configuration and added an
AltResponseCodesoption to configure alternative (other than 406) response codes that can be used for blocking
1.6.5 2020-01-06
- Updated the
http.ResponseWriterwrapper to allow
CloseNotify()calls to pass through
1.6.4 2019-11-06
- Updated the example to be more configurable allowing it to be used in other example documentation
- Added the ability to support inspecting gRPC (
protobuf) content
1.6.3 2019-09-12
- Added custom header extractor to the post request
1.6.2 2019-08-25
- Added support for a custom header extractor function
1.6.1 2019-06-13
- Cleaned up internal code
1.6.0 2019-05-30
- Updated list of inspectable XML content types
- Added
http.Flusherinterface when the underlying handler supports this interface
- Updated timeout to include time to connect to the agent
- Cleaned up docs, code, and examples
1.5.0 2019-01-31
- Switched Update / Post RPC call to async
- Internal release for agent reverse proxy
1.4.3 2018-08-07
- Improved error and debug messages
- Exposed more functionality to allow easier extending
1.4.2 2018-06-15
- Improved handling of the
Hostrequest header
- Improved debugging output
1.4.1 2018-06-04
- Improved error and debug messages
1.4.0 2018-05-24
- Standardized release notes
- Added support for multipart/form-data post
- Extended architecture to allow more flexibility
- Updated response writer interface to allow for WebSocket use
- Removed default filters on CONNECT/OPTIONS methods - now inspected by default
- Standardized error page
- Updated to contact agent on init for faster module registration
1.3.1 2017-09-25
- Removed unused dependency
- Removed internal testing example
1.3.0 2017-09-19
- Improved internal testing
- Updated
msgpackserialization
1.2.3 2017-09-11
- Standardized defaults across modules and document
- Bad release
1.2.2 2017-07-02
- Updated to use signalsciences/tlstext
1.2.1 2017-03-21
- Added ability to send XML post bodies to agent
- Improved content-type processing
1.2.0 2017-03-06
- Improved performance
- Exposed internal data structures and methods to allow alternative module implementations and performance tests
1.1.0 2017-02-28
- Fixed TCP vs. UDS configuration
0.1.0 2016-09-02
- Initial release
