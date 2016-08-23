NGINX 1.10 Lua Module release notes
2.3.2 2017-04-17
- Add amazonlinux 2016.09 package
2.3.1 2017-03-07
- Add epel 6,7 packages
2.3.0 2017-02-16
- Upgrade to 1.10.3
2.2.1 2016-12-23
- Add debian8 packages
- Upgrade lua-nginx-module to 0.10.7
2.2.0 2016-11-02
- Upgrade to 1.10.2
2.1.0 2016-09-13
- Major upgrade, 2.1.0 to indicate working with nginx 1.10.0 to 1.10.1
1.10.1.2 2016-09-09
- CentOS 6 support
1.10.1.1 2016-08-23
- Initial
