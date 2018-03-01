NGINX C Binary release notes
1.1.9 2024-08-06
- Improved inspection of requests that don't follow RFC 2616 or RFC 7231 conventions for request bodies
- Re-release support for RHEL 9/Centos 9 NGINX version 1.27.1 to re-sign the rpm packages with a stronger SHA-256 signing key (2024-09-23)
- Release support for NGINX 1.26.0 - 1.27.2 on Amazon Linux 2023 aarch64 (released on 2024-11-01)
1.1.8 2022-11-08
- Ensure shared object exists during postinstall (released on 2024-07-09)
- Added support for NGNIX 1.27.0 on Alpine Linux 3.15 - 3.20, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 11 & 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 24.04 LTS (released on 2024-06-21)
- Added support for all supported NGINX versions on Alpine 3.20 (releases 2024-06-20)
- Added support for NGNIX 1.26.1 on Alpine Linux 3.15 - 3.20, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 11 & 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 24.04 LTS (released on 2024-06-18)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 32 (R32) on Alpine Linux 3.15 - 3.19, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 11 & 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 24.04 LTS (released on 2024-05-31)
- Added support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (noble numbat) NGINX versions 1.18.0 - 1.26.0 (released 2024-05-16)
- Added support for NGINX 1.26.0 on Alpine Linux 3.15 - 3.19, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 11 & 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2024-05-02)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.5 on Alpine Linux 3.15 - 3.19, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 11 & 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2024-05-01)
- Fixed worker process crash
- Set permissions on installed binaries to be more restrictive (released on 2024-04-02)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.4 on Alpine Linux 3.15 - 3.19, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 11 & 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2024-02-21)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 31 (R31) on Alpine Linux 3.15 - 3.19, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 11 & 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released 2024-01-08)
- Added support for NGINX 1.16.0 - 1.25.3 on Alpine Linux 3.19 (released 2023-12-14)
- Added support for NGINX Plus versions (R20 - R30) on Alpine Linux 3.19 (released 2023-12-14)
- Added support for NGINX Plus versions (R30, R29, R28, R27, R26, R25, and R24) on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.18, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10 - 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS
- Added support for NGINX on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.18, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10 - 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS
1.1.7 2022-09-13
- Fixed memory leak in the event of a pre-request failure (released 2022-09-13)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.3 on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.18, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10 - 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-10-30)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.2 on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.18, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10 - 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-08-22)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 30 (R30) on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.18, AmazonLinux 2 LTS, AmazonLinux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10 - 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released 2023-08-22)
- Added support for Debian 12 (bookworm) (amd64 and aarch64) NGINX versions 1.18.0 - 1.25.0 and NGINX Plus R28 & R29 (released 2023-08-17)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.1 on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-07-24)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.0 on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-05-30)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 28 (R28) and Release 29 (R29) on AmazonLinux 2023 (released 2023-05-17)
- Added support for Alpine Linux 3.18 (amd64 and aarch64) NGINX versions 1.20.2 - 1.24.0 and NGINX Plus R28 & R29 (released 2023-05-16)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 29 (R29) on Alpine Linux 3.13, 3.14, 3.15, 3.16, 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, CentOS 7.4+, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 20.04 LTS, 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-05-11)
- Added support for NGINX 1.23.4 and 1.24.0 on Alpine Linux 3.14 - 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (release on 2023-04-11)
- Added support for NGINX 1.23.3 on Debian 11 (released 2023-01-11)
- Added support for NGINX 1.23.3 (released 2023-01-06)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 28 (R28) on Alpine Linux 3.13, 3.14, 3.15, 3.16, 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, CentOS 7.4+, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 20.04 LTS, 22.04 LTS (released on 2022-11-30)
- Added support for NGINX 1.14.2, 1.16.1, 1.18.0, 1.20.2, 1.22.1, 1.23.2, and NGINX Plus Release 27 (R27) on Alpine 3.17 (released 2022-11-30)
- Added support for NGINX 1.14.2, 1.16.1, 1.18.0, 1.20.2, 1.22.1, 1.23.2, and NGINX Plus Release 27 (R27) on CentOS stream9 / RHEL 9 (released 2022-11-21)
- Added support for NGINX 1.22.1 and 1.23.2 on Alpine (3.13 - 3.16), Amazon Linux 2, CentOS (7 & 8), Debian 11, Ubuntu (18.04, 20.04, 22.04) (released 2022-11-01)
- Added support for NGINX 1.19.0,1.19.1,1.19.2,1.19.3,1.19.4,1.19.5,1.19.6,1.19.7,1.19.8,1.19.9,1.20.0,1.21.0,1.21.1,1.21.3,1.21.4,1.21.5,1.23.0 on CentOS 8 (released 2022-10-25)
- Added support for NGINX 1.19.0,1.19.1,1.19.2,1.19.3,1.19.4,1.19.5,1.19.6,1.19.7,1.19.8,1.19.9,1.19.10,1.20.0,1.20.1,1.20.2,1.21.0,1.21.1,1.21.3,1.21.4,1.21.5,1.21.6,1.22.0,1.23.0 on CentOS 7 (released 2022-10-25)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 25 (R25) on CentOS 7, CentOS 8, and Amazon Linux 2 (released 2022-10-24)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 26 and 27 (R26 and R27) on CentOS 7 and CentOS 8 (released 2022-10-05)
- Added support for AArch64 Alpine Linux 3.14, 3.15, 3.16 with NGINX (1.16.0-1.23.0) (released 2022-09-20)
1.1.6 2022-04-14
- Improved WebSocket messages inspection
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 26 (R26) (released 2022-04-19)
- Added support for Alpine 3.15 (released 2022-04-22)
- Added support for Alpine 3.14 (released 2022-05-12)
- Added support for Alpine 3.16 (NGINX 1.22.0 only) (released 2022-05-31)
- Added support for Ubuntu 22.04 (NGINX 1.22.0 only) (released 2022-05-31)
- Added support for NGINX 1.22.0 (released 2022-05-31)
- Added support for NGINX 1.23.0 (released 2022-07-07)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 27 (R27) (released 2022-07-11)
- Added Arm64 support for NGINX 1.21.6,1.22.0,1.23.0 for CentOS 7,8 (released 2022-07-18)
- Added Arm64 support for NGINX Plus Release 25 (R25) and Release 27 (R27) support for Amazon Linux 2, CentOS 7,8, Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04, 22.04, Debian 10,11 (released 2022-07-18)
- Added support for Amazon Linux 2(NGINX 1.23.0 only) (x86-64 and arm64) (released 2022-07-18)
- Added support for Ubuntu 20.04 (focal) (NGINX 1.20.1) (x86-64 and arm64) (released 2022-07-21)
- Added support for NGINX 1.18.0,1.19.0,1.19.1,1.19.2,1.19.3,1.19.4,1.19.5,1.19.6,1.19.7,1.19.8,1.19.9,1.19.10,1.20.0,1.20.1,1.20.2,1.21.0,1.21.1,1.21.3,1.21.4,1.21.5,1.21.6,1.22.0 on Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64 and arm64) (released 2022-07-21)
- Added support for NGINX 1.18.0,1.19.0,1.19.1,1.19.2,1.19.3,1.19.4,1.19.5,1.19.6,1.19.7,1.19.8,1.19.9,1.19.10,1.20.0,1.20.1,1.20.2,1.21.0,1.21.1,1.21.3,1.21.4,1.21.5,1.21.6 on Alpine 3.16 (x86-64) (released 2022-07-22)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 26 (R26) (released 2022-08-25)
1.1.5 2021-05-17
- Added support for NGINX 1.19.10 on Alpine 3.14 (released 2022-03-07)
- Added Arm64 support for NGINX 1.18.0,1.19.4,1.19.5,1.19.6,1.19.7,1.19.8,1.19.9,1.19.10 on Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04 and Debian 10,11 (released 2022-03-25)
- Added Arm64 support for NGINX 1.20.0,1.20.1,1.20.2,1.21.0,1.21.1,1.21.3 on Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04 and Debian 10,11 (released 2022-03-15)
- Added support for Debian 10 (buster) NGINX 1.14.2 (released 2021-09-28)
- Standardized release notes (2021-09-01)
- Added support for Debian 11 (bullseye) NGINX 1.18.0 (released 2021-09-01)
- Added support for Debian 9 and backports NGINX 1.14.1
- Added support for CentOS 7 & 8 EPEL versions of NGINX
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 24 (R24)
- Added support for NGINX 1.19.7, 1.19.8, 1.19.9, 1.19.10, 1.20.0, 1.20.1, 1.21.0, 1.21.1, 1.21.2, 1.21.3 and 1.21.4
- Added cryptographic signatures to released RPM packages
- Added support for Alpine 3.13 and Alpine 3.14
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 25 (R25)
- Added support for NGINX 1.20.2 (released 2021-11-16)
- Added support for NGINX 1.21.6 (released 2022-02-15)
- Added support for NGINX 1.21.5 Alpine Linux (3.11, 3.12, 3.13, 3.14), Debian (10, 11), Ubuntu (18.04, 20.04) (2022-04-12)
1.1.4 2021-01-13
- Fixed a rare issue where module failed to add request headers received from the agent
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 23 (R23)
- Added support for Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa)
- Added support for NGINX 1.19.6
1.1.3 2020-11-24
- Improved support for setting headers to HTTP/0.9 request if agent responds with headers
1.1.2 2020-10-05
- Fixed a rare HTTP POST request timeout issue when the external authentication used
1.1.1 2020-09-10
- Fixed a rare HTTP/2 request timeout issue when the external authentication used
- Released packages for NGINX 1.19.3 (2020-10-01)
1.1.0 2020-08-27
- Fixed processing of HTTP/2 requests that may result in
-2agent responses
- Fixed handling of internal HTTP/2 request
- Fixed a rare HTTP request timeout issue when the external authentication used
1.0.46 2020-07-10
- Fixed crash for HTTPS request with malformed or HTTP/0.9 type header line
- Released packages for NGINX 1.19.1 and 1.19.2
1.0.45 2020-07-08
- Added support for setting
Locationheader if agent responds with
X-Sigsci-Redirect
1.0.44 2020-06-15
- Added ability to pass non-406 WAF blocking response codes from the agent
- Added support for Amazon Linux 2
- Added support for NGINX 1.10.3-fips for Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus)
- Added support for NGINX 1.19.0 and NGINX Plus Release 22 (R22)
1.0.43 2020-05-11
- Added support to inspect WebSockets
1.0.42 2020-04-21
- Released packages for NGINX 1.18.0 stable
- Released packages for NGINX 1.17.10
- Removed support for Ubuntu 19.04 in favor of 19.10 as per https://wiki.ubuntu.com/DiscoDingo/ReleaseNotes
1.0.41 2020-04-07
- Released packages for NGINX Plus Release 21 (R21)
1.0.40 2020-03-30
- Added support for sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller
1.0.39 2020-03-23
- Released packages for NGINX 1.17.9
1.0.38 2020-03-11
- Added Alpine Linux support
1.0.37 2020-02-19
- Fixed UDS path length check
1.0.36 2020-02-11
- Added CentOS (EL8) support
1.0.35 2020-01-21
- Released packages for NGINX 1.17.8
1.0.34 2020-01-17
- Fixed dependency ordering issue with the NGINX NDK
1.0.33 2020-01-02
- Released packages for NGINX 1.17.7
1.0.32 2019-12-04
- Released packages for NGINX Plus Release 20 (R20)
- Fixed installers to avoid interfering with existing NDK module installs
1.0.31 2019-11-21
- Updated to log RPC errors in detail
- Updated to use latest NGINX Development Kit (NDK) - version 0.3.1
1.0.30 2019-11-19
- Released packages for NGINX 1.17.6
- Updated source to build with NGINX < 1.13.4
1.0.30 2019-10-10
- Released packages for NGINX 1.17.4
1.0.29 2019-09-12
- Built NGINX and NGINX Plus as EL6 for Amazon Linux image 2018.03
1.0.28 2019-09-12
- Fixed nginx-org build for Amazon Linux image 2018.03
1.0.27 2019-09-06
- Released packages for NGINX Plus Release 19 (R19)
1.0.26 2019-09-05
- Fixed sending post-msg request to agent even when missing context
- Added support for Debian 10 buster
1.0.25 2019-08-30
- Added support for Amazon Linux image 2018.03
1.0.24 2019-08-22
- Fixed post to handle invalid content-length and chunked requests
1.0.23 2019-08-14
- Released packages for NGINX 1.16.1 and 1.17.3
1.0.22 2019-08-07
- Released packages for NGINX 1.14.1 and 1.17.2
1.0.21 2019-08-06
- Fixed handling of internal requests
1.0.20 2019-07-09
- Released packages for NGINX 1.17.1
1.0.19 2019-06-21
- Released packages for NGINX 1.12.2
1.0.18 2019-06-13
- Eliminated sending of duplicate messages to agent
1.0.17 2019-06-05
- Released packages for NGINX 1.17.0
1.0.16 2019-06-03
- Released packages for NGINX 1.16.0
- Added support for Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo)
1.0.15 2019-05-22
- Released packages for NGINX 1.15.3
1.0.14 2019-04-22
- Released packages for NGINX Plus Release 18 (R18) (1.15.10)
1.0.13 2019-04-18
- Released packages for NGINX 1.15.12
1.0.12 2019-04-10
- Updated dependencies for CentOS packages
1.0.11 2019-04-03
- Released packages for NGINX 1.15.10
1.0.10 2019-03-30
- Fixed TLS parameter interrogation
1.0.9 2019-03-27
- Fixed handling of missing host header value
1.0.8 2019-03-15
- Released packages for NGINX 1.15.7, 1.15.8, and 1.15.9
- Released package for NGINX Plus Release 17 (R17) (1.15.7)
1.0.7 2019-02-26
- Set rewrite phase as default
1.0.6 2019-02-20
- Added support for rewrite phase processing
1.0.5 2019-01-29
- Updated package for NGINX Plus with dependency
nginx-plus-module-ndk- NGINX Plus Release 17 (R17)
- Cleaned up package uninstall script
1.0.4 2019-01-28
- Removed (nginx.org)ndk lib from NGINX Plus - NGINX Plus Release 17 (R17)
1.0.3 2018-12-19
- Re-certified with latest release - NGINX Plus Release 17 (R17)
1.0.2 2018-12-05
- Re-certified with latest release - NGINX Plus Release 16 (R16)
1.0.1 2018-11-28
- Updated config checks for port and time values
- Updated READMEs for install
1.0.0 2018-11-01
- Built packages for NGINX 1.15.2 and NGINX Plus
