NodeJS release notes
2.2.4 2024-07-23
- Added debug to help diagnose issues with Koa
2.2.3 2023-11-13
- Removed framework dependencies as they are unnecessary.
2.2.2 2023-11-08
- Updated to use node-restify v11
2.2.1 2023-07-28
- Fixed HTTP protocol version sent to agent
2.2.0 2023-07-07
- Added new module configuration option for more granular inspection
2.1.3 2022-12-09
- Pruned dependencies to remove stale references
2.1.2 2022-06-13
- Pruned dependencies to remove stale references
2.1.1 2022-02-23
- Fixed logging bug for post and update inspection steps
2.1.0 2022-01-18
- Improved
Content-Typeheader inspection
2.0.2 2021-10-05
- Fixed issue with post body processing for Node.js v16
2.0.1 2021-09-27
- Fixed debug logging bug
2.0.0 2021-09-13
- Refactored
sigsci.jsto allow the addition of new web frameworks without code duplication
- Standardized release notes
1.6.4 2021-03-25
- Added requirement of at least
msgpack53.6.1 explicitly to address CVE-2021-21368
1.6.3 2020-09-17
- Fixed timeout error logging
1.6.2 2020-09-15
- Updated dependencies
1.6.1 2020-08-03
- Fixed logging bug
1.6.0 2020-07-30
- Added support for Hapi v17
1.5.3 2020-05-28
- Fixed an issue where form post data wasn't read fully
1.5.2 2020-03-23
- Added null check for response headers
1.5.1 2019-10-17
- Added support for Hapi v18 testing framework
1.5.0 2019-09-26
- Added Hapi v18 support
1.4.8 2019-02-08
- Fixed possible
multipart/form-datapost body corruption
1.4.7 2018-01-29
- Added support for
multipart/form-datapost
1.4.6 2017-09-19
- Added option to enable debug log
1.4.5 2017-08-23
- Fixed module type
1.4.4 2017-04-26
- Fixed possible race condition
1.4.3 2017-03-22
- Added ability to forward XML-like post bodies to agent
1.4.2 2017-03-07
- Added ability to close connection on
UpdateResponseand
PostResponsecallback
1.4.1 2017-03-06
- Prevented crashing in some error handling cases
- Fixed bug that caused invalid RPC requests to be sent to the Signal Sciences agent
- Trimmed whitespace around header values
- Updated third-party dependencies in shrinkwrap
1.4.0 2017-02-10
- Improved logging
- Improved JSHint static analysis
- Updated third-party dependencies in shrinkwrap
1.3.2 2017-02-09
- Fixed configuration of TCP/IP vs UDS
1.3.1 2016-09-15
- Improved handling of TLS and null pointer issue for Hapi
1.3.0 2016-08-15
1.2.1 2016-07-20
- Made no changes, released to improve download experience
1.2.0 2016-07-13
- Removed header filtering from module, as this is now done in the agent
- Improved packaging
1.1.1 2016-05-27
- Fixed issue where the remote socket address was not set correctly
1.1.0 2016-05-12
- Standardized support for Node.js Express to behave like other express middleware
- Added support for Restify
- Fixed minor cosmetic issues to log messages, and code simplification
1.0.1 2016-05-05
- Fixed support for Node.js Express
- Improved timeout error messages
1.0.0 2016-05-02
- Initial release
