Dotnet Core release notes
1.3.1 2023-04-25
- Added configuration option for custom content-types.
1.3.0 2020-08-24
- Added support for setting redirect location
- Added support for blocking on response code range 300 - 599
- Allowed OPTIONS and CONNECT methods
1.2.6 2020-06-18
- Fixed deployment pipeline
1.2.5 2020-06-17
- Added NuGet.org support
1.2.4 2020-02-28
- Added support for HTTP response AsyncFlush
1.2.3 2020-02-07
- Fixed runtime errors when upgraded to .NET Core v3.1
1.2.2 2019-09-09
- Fixed TCP connection leak
1.2.1 2019-06-07
- Fixed handling of xml content type
1.2.0 2019-04-19
- Added netstandard2.0 to TargetFrameworks
- Replaced the package reference for Microsoft.AspNetCore.All with Microsoft.AspNetCore
1.0.1 2018-11-05
- Set default agent connection pool size to zero
1.0.0 2017-10-26
- Initial release
Do not use this form to send sensitive information. If you need assistance, contact support. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.