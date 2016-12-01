VMWare Tanzu Tile release notes
These release notes are for the VMWare Tanzu Tile.
v1.1.2 2021-04-16
- Added support for Windows 2019 stemcells.
- Added support for TAS 2.11
v1.1.1 2019-12-12
- Update agent config file generation to use new revproxy config options.
- Added supply buildpack functionality to optionally verify the checksum of the sigsci-agent package.
v1.0.4 2019-02-20
- Maintenance release to support newer stemcells.
- Added supply buildpack functionality to prepare for meta-buildpack deprecation.
v1.0.0 2018-03-08
- Removes the requirement for creating the .enable_sigsci_decorator file.
- Initial GA Release.
v0.0.28 2017-09-07
- Updates tile for BOSH CLI v2.
- Fixes bug associated with adding the install script to an existing .profile.d directory.
v0.0.26 2017-05-11
- Pivotal tile update to resolve CVE-2017-4975.
v0.0.24 2017-03-27
- Buildpack optimizations.
- Add configuration option for specifying SIGSCI_AGENT_VERSION.
- Add configuration option for specifying SIGSCI_REQUIRED.
v0.0.12 2016-12-22
- Initial release
